7 Indian pastors get bail in 'conversion' case

Courts in Uttar Pradesh used to be rigid in granting bail in conversion cases until the top court reprimanded them

Activists and members representing the Christian community chant prayers during a peaceful protest rally in New Delhi on Feb. 19 protesting what they termed an increase in violence against Christians in various states of the country. (Photo: AFP/ UCAN files)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: June 02, 2023 12:11 PM GMT

Updated: June 02, 2023 12:35 PM GMT

Seven pastors jailed in separate cases under the draconian anti-conversion law in a north Indian state have been granted bail after intervention by the top court in the country.

Pastor Ajit Sharma, who has been in jail since May 8, was granted bail on June 2 by the Kushinagar district and sessions court in Uttar Pradesh, India’s largest and most populous state ruled by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Pastor David Asthana in the state capital Lucknow was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court on June 1 after spending five months in jail under provisions of the anti-conversion law.

“Surely it is a big relief for us and no doubt it is like a miracle,” said one of the pastors who did not want to be named as he helps out with the legal cases of the local Christian community.

“It is true the courts in the state used to be rigid in granting bail, especially in alleged conversion cases. But from this month, the situation changed after the admonition from the Supreme Court,” observed Dinanath Jaiswal, a social worker.

The country's top court on May 2 questioned the lower judiciary for not granting bail to litigants and ordered the Allahabad High Court to withdraw judicial work from a judge who did not comply with its previous order for lenient bail.

“This strong stand from the top court has made a real difference in our bail cases,” Jaiswal told UCA News on June 2. 

Uttar Pradesh introduced the anti-conversion law in 2020 through an ordinance that was later passed by the state assembly. The law is primarily against converting Hindus through allurement, force, and coercion to Christianity and Islam.

Christians make up just 0.18 percent of the state’s 200 million people. 

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh High Court granted bail to Pastor Kamalesh on May 29 after lower courts turned down his bail application, forcing him to spend over five months in jail for alleged conversion charges.

The district and sessions court in Kaushambi granted bail to pastors Maharaj Saroj, Umakant Mauriya, Mahendra Kumar, and Ved Prakash on May 26. 

Courts have also granted bail to 12 others in the past two weeks to take the total number of Christians securing bail to 19 after spending months in jails.

Sharma, who secured bail on June 2, was among 33 Christians, including pastors and believers, languishing in different prisons in the state after they were accused of attempting to convert people.

Christian leaders strongly deny the allegations, saying, “We don’t convert anyone through force, allurement, or any other means as prohibited by the law. But we accept those who voluntarily want to become Christians.”

The law makes it clear that the complaint should come from family members or close relatives of those illegally converted. 

“In all the cases registered against Christians,” Jaiswal said, “there isn’t a single converted person, or his family, as a complainant. The anti-conversion law is only used as a tool to harass Christians.”

The United Christian Forum, which records atrocities against Christians, said in a recent report that Uttar Pradesh recorded 149 incidents of persecution in 2022 and topped the list of Indian states where Christians were systematically targeted.

