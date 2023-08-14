7 HK activists cleared of organizing pro-democracy rally

Catholic media mogul Jimmy Lai is among the activists relieved, but their convictions for joining the rally are upheld

People gather at Victoria Park for a pro-democracy rally in Hong Kong on Dec. 8, 2019. (Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images)

A Hong Kong court has dismissed a criminal charge against seven prominent activists who were accused of organizing an unauthorized pro-democracy rally in 2019.

The Court of Appeal on Aug. 14 cleared the activists including jailed Catholic media mogul Jimmy Lai, and barristers Martin Lee and Margaret Ng among others, Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) reported.

The court, however, upheld their convictions and sentences for joining the protest rally.

The appeal panel in its verdict pointed out the activists were only participating in the event and had not played any part in planning the procession or organizing the route of the march.

“All they had done was to be at the front of a column of marchers, holding a banner and some of them chanting slogans, in defiance of a police ban,” the panel said.

The other activists who were cleared from the charge are Lee Cheuk-yan and Leung Kwok-hung, and former lawmakers Cyd Ho and Albert Ho.

Following the verdict, Ng stated that she would study the judgment and look at what the appeal court said before making any further comment on the case or deciding what her next step would be.

“We will be studying the judgment and consult our lawyers before saying anything confirmed,” Ng said.

The activists were accused of organizing and knowingly taking part in an unauthorized assembly on Aug. 18, 2019, in Hong Kong’s Victoria Park to protest police violence on pro-democracy demonstrators opposing the controversial extradition bill.

The rally’s organizer, the Civil Human Rights Front, has since been disbanded. Its organizers allegedly sought police permission to march from the park to Central to hold a second meeting.

Police approved the gathering at Victoria Park but banned the march and the Central assembly.

The panel pointed out that the prosecution could not show any evidence which proved that the seven democrats had given any signals or instructions to those who were following them.

“They were obviously there because their faces were well-known and would lend credence to their cause,” the panel said.

The appeal panel judges disagreed with the April 2021 findings of the then district judge Amanda Woodcock’s ruling, saying the activists had an agreement to be the “banner party” leading the procession which supported the prosecution’s case that they were among the demonstration’s organizers.

The activists told the court last November that they could not be considered “organizers” because they were invited to help with the event.

Lai and Lee Cheuk-yan who are currently detained were brought to the court in correctional services vans to receive their verdict.

Leung, who is also in remand, was not present as he was attending the national security trial involving 47 Hong Kong pro-democracy politicians and activists. Cyd Ho was not in court on Monday.

According to the organizer estimates, over one million people had entered and exited Victoria Park dynamically to rally against the police use of force during the citywide protests sparked by the proposed extradition bill.

Protests erupted across Hong Kong in June 2019 over an extradition bill that would enable Beijing to extradite criminal suspects to mainland China.

The extradition bill was axed, and Beijing imposed the National Security Law bypassing Hong Kong’s Basic Law, the mini-constitution, and its legislature in 2020.

Hundreds of pro-democracy politicians and activists have been charged under the repressive law, dozens are facing trial or jailed and many have fled the city to escape the crackdown.

