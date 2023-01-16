6.2-magnitude quake hits off Indonesia's Sumatra

The epicenter was 48 kilometers south-southeast of the city of Singkil in Aceh province, US Geological Survey said
Map of Indonesia, locating a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that hit off the coast of Sumatra island early Jan. 16. (Photo: AFP)
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island early Monday, the US Geological Survey reported.
The epicentre of the quake was 48 kilometres (30 miles) south-southeast of the city of Singkil in Aceh province, at a depth of 37 kilometres, USGS said.
It occurred around 6:30 am local time (2230 GMT), and USGS revised it up from its initial measurement at 6.0 magnitude with a 48 kilometres depth.
Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) also put it at 6.2 and said there was no threat of a tsunami, while the country's disaster agency said there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.
"The earthquake caused people to panic. It was felt between 3-10 seconds in four districts in Aceh and North Sumatra province," Abdul Muhari, a spokesman for the BNPB disaster mitigation agency, said in a statement.
Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide.
On November 21, a 5.6-magnitude quake hit the populous West Java province on the main island of Java, killing 602 people.
Most of the victims were killed as buildings collapsed or landslides were triggered.
One of Sumatra island's deadliest quakes occurred on December 26, 2004, setting off an Indian Ocean tsunami that killed more than 230,000 people including victims as far away as Sri Lanka, India and Thailand.
That powerful 9.1-magnitude quake triggered 30-metre (100-foot) waves that hit the shore of Banda Aceh on Sumatra.
Unequal Christians of Asian Churches is a new series of features aimed to help us see prejudice and bias that are at work in our Church. They also help us see the struggles of Catholics to live out their faith.
Such features come to you for FREE, but it cost us to produce them.
Share your comments
In a land area of approximately 340,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level cities of
The diocese of Pingliang covers the cities of Pingliang and Qingyang. There are 2 districts and 13 some counties under
In a land area of 15222 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Karbi Anglong and North
Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...
Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...
The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...