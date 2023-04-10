60 Filipinos drowned during Holy Week

Police attributed the high toll to 'revenge travel' as the Philippines emerges from pandemic-related mobility restrictions

Passengers flock at a bus terminal in Paranaque City, Metro Manila on April 5, as people start going to provinces to celebrate the Holy Week. Some 60 Filipinos drowned at beaches during the Holy Week due to 'revenge travel' after pandemic-related mobility restrictions, police said. (Photo: AFP)

At least 60 Filipinos have drowned during the Holy Week as beaches in the archipelago were packed for the Lenten break.

Police in the Catholic-majority Asian nation said most casualties occurred on Easter Sunday.

Two local tourists died on April 9 in Quezon province, south of Manila, after they were washed away by strong currents while swimming.

Ryan Mallare, 40, and Hipolita Legaspi, 76, died in separate incidents on the same day while spending time with their families on the beach.

“Ryan was dragged away by strong waves. He told us he would be going for a swim in a deeper area but he disappeared. He shouted but it was too late. He was already far away to be saved,” his cousin told UCA News.

Another victim was from Cagayan province, north of Manila, who reportedly rode an unmotorized boat to swim into deeper water.

Marvin Battad, 36, went missing after he went swimming with his friends to celebrate Easter.

“He forgot to drop the anchor so the boat drifted away. Marvin disappeared because he had no boat to cling to. He went missing and was found dead,” Battad’s uncle Joey, 62, told UCA News.

In the Bicol region, south of Luzon, three classmates went fishing on Ticao island in Masbate province after strong waves toppled their boat, which led to their deaths.

Police have reminded the public to observe extra care while going to beaches due to “unpredictable” weather in the archipelago.

“We initially eyed zero-casualties in Holy Week this year, especially in tourist places. But we did not reach our goal. We cannot guard each and every resort in the country,” Philippine National Police spokeswoman Colonel Jean Fajardo told reporters.

Fajardo said the high toll was due to "revenge travel" as the nation is emerging from the pandemic-related mobility restrictions.

A senior Catholic prelate recently asked the faithful to spend their Holy Week celebrations with more focus on Christ.

“Once a year, there is such a thing as Holy Week. It’s not that other weeks are unholy. What I want to convey is that the greatest mysteries of our faith are commemorated during Holy Week,” said Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma in his Holy Week message.

Archbishop Palma said although Holy Week is a good time for get-togethers, Catholics should not forget Christ – the essence of Holy Week.

"Let us ponder upon God’s great love for us — a love manifested through suffering and death,” the prelate added.

Latest News