Pakistan

6 killed in Pakistan Taliban attack on Hungarian firm

About 50 fighters attacked a site owned by Budapest-headquartered MOL Group around midnight in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

6 killed in Pakistan Taliban attack on Hungarian firm

Pakistani army soldiers stand guard outside the Karachi Police Office compound a day after an attack by Pakistan's Taliban in Karachi on Feb. 18. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Peshawar

By AFP, Peshawar

Published: May 24, 2023 05:14 AM GMT

Updated: May 24, 2023 05:16 AM GMT

Six security personnel were killed in an overnight siege by dozens of Pakistan Taliban militants on a Hungarian-owned oil and gas exploration site, police and the energy firm said Tuesday.

Pakistan has seen an increase in militancy since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in 2021, with the Pakistani chapter of the movement carrying out attacks mostly targeting security forces and foreign interests accused of exploitation.

About 50 fighters attacked a site owned by the Budapest-headquartered MOL Group around midnight in the Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, district police chief Asif Bahadur told AFP.

"They were armed with light and heavy weapons and fired mortar shells, killing six security personnel at the main entrance" to the remote site near the Afghan border, said Bahadur.

Police said the dead included four members of the Frontier Constabulary, a paramilitary police assistance force, and two Pakistani security guards.

In a brief statement, the Pakistan Taliban claimed responsibility and said its fighters had "attacked a Frontier Constabulary check post".

"The exchange of fire continued for more than an hour. Police forced the militants to flee," Bahadur said, also blaming the Pakistan Taliban.

The MOL Group confirmed the death toll but said none of its employees were killed.

Two wells near the attack site have "been temporarily shut down by remote access and the wells are now secured", it said in a statement.

Noor Wali Khan, a second district police official, also confirmed the attack and the death toll.

The MOL Group has operated a Pakistan subsidiary since 1999 and employs 400 people there, according to its website.

"We are assessing the information," a spokesman for the Hungarian embassy in Islamabad said, adding that no diplomatic action was planned.

Bahadur said the attackers came from the nearby North Waziristan district, which borders Afghanistan and has historically been a hive of militancy.

The area was heavily targeted by drone strikes and an Islamabad military offensive to rout Islamist fighters during the US-led post-9/11 war in Afghanistan.

The Pakistan Taliban -- known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) -- was formed in 2007 by militants who splintered off from the Afghan Taliban to focus their fight on Islamabad for supporting America's invasion.

Since the Taliban returned to Kabul, Islamabad has said TTP fighters are using Afghan soil to plot their attacks.

On Monday, officials said two empty girls' schools in North Waziristan were attacked overnight by militants, leaving nine classrooms destroyed but no casualties. The attack has not been claimed by any group.

