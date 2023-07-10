News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

China

6 killed in China kindergarten attack

The victims include one teacher, two parents and three students, while the suspect was a 25-year-old male surnamed Wu

This screengrab from a social media shows one of the stabbing victims in China

This screengrab from a social media shows one of the stabbing victims in China. (Photo:New Straits Times)

AFP, Beijing

By AFP, Beijing

Published: July 10, 2023 08:14 AM GMT

Updated: July 10, 2023 08:17 AM GMT

Six people were killed and one wounded in an attack at a kindergarten in southern China's Guangdong province on Monday, a spokeswoman for the city government said.

"The victims include one teacher, two parents and three students," she said.

She did not offer details about the identities or ages of the victims, nor the weapon used in the attack, which took place in the city of Lianjiang.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"One suspect has been arrested," she said, adding that a police investigation was underway.

The suspect was a 25-year-old male surnamed Wu, local police said in a statement.

The incident took place around 7:40 am (2340 GMT on Sunday), the state-backed China News Network reported.

Videos shot by passersby claiming to show the crime scene were removed from video-sharing platforms Douyin and Twitter-like Weibo.

While guns are strictly controlled, China has been struggling with a spate of mass stabbings.

Violent crime has been on the rise as the economy has grown in recent decades and the gap between rich and poor has widened rapidly.

Spate of attacks 

Fatal attacks targeting students and schools have occurred nationwide in recent years.

The attacks have forced authorities to step up security and prompted calls for more research into the root causes of such violent acts.

Last August, three people were killed and six others wounded in a knife attack at a kindergarten in southeast China's Jiangxi province.

In April 2021, two children were killed and 16 others wounded when a knife-wielding man entered a kindergarten in southern China.

In June of the previous year, 37 students and two adults were wounded by a knife-wielding attacker at a primary school in southern China.

And in November 2019, a man climbed a kindergarten wall in southwest Yunnan province and sprayed people with a corrosive liquid, wounding 51 of them, mostly students.

The same year, eight schoolchildren died and two others were wounded in a "school-related criminal case" in the central Hubei province, with a 40-year-old man arrested.

And in April 2018, a 28-year-old man killed nine college students and injured 12 others outside their school in the northern province of Shaanxi.

The attacker later said he acted out of revenge after being harassed by a student at the same school.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

The Book of Job as a Path of Transformation The Book of Job as a Path of Transformation
The long wait for marriage annulment in Vietnam The long wait for marriage annulment in Vietnam
Pakistan activists clamor for powerful minority panel Pakistan activists clamor for powerful minority panel
Chinese evangelist refutes state propaganda Chinese evangelist refutes state propaganda
Church seeks apology from Indian Communist leader Church seeks apology from Indian Communist leader
Indonesian prez slammed for claiming Papua ‘99 percent safe’ Indonesian prez slammed for claiming Papua ‘99 percent safe’
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Suzhou

Diocese of Suzhou

In a land area of 8,488 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Suzhou city proper. Suzhou in Jiangsu province

Read more
Archdiocese of Hue

Archdiocese of Hue

Hue Archdiocese territory covers an area of 9,799.7 square kilometers with a population of 2,295,000. It comprises two

Read more
Diocese of Indore

Diocese of Indore

The diocesan territory covers a land area of 19,073 square kilometers. It comprises the districts of Indore, Khargone,

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Ankang

Apostolic Prefecture of Ankang

According to the Pontifical Yearbook 2006, the diocesan territory covered an area of 25,000 sq. kilometers in

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.