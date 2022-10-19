News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
6 held over Cambodian opposition activist's slaying

Police say an argument, not politics, led to Po Hin Lean’s death

CNRP leader Sam Rainsy arrives at court accused in a defamation lawsuit filed by Cambodia's prime minister, in Paris on Sept. 1. He faces at least 25 years behind bars if he returns to Cambodia

CNRP leader Sam Rainsy arrives at court accused in a defamation lawsuit filed by Cambodia's prime minister, in Paris on Sept. 1. He faces at least 25 years behind bars if he returns to Cambodia. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: October 19, 2022 06:28 AM GMT

Updated: October 19, 2022 07:12 AM GMT

Six suspects were in custody on Oct 19 in connection with the murder of a 49-year-old activist from Cambodia’s opposition Candlelight Party who was shot dead by a “security guard” on Sunday while fishing.

Police were adamant that the killing of Po Hin Lean, a father of three, was not politically motivated, telling pro-government media that it was an argument between the men that led to his death.

“During the quarreling, the victim cursed them and also threatened to beat some of them,” Major Song Hing, deputy chief of Ou Reang Ov district, told the Khmer Times. “Then one of the suspects fired three shots and the victim died on the spot in the rice field.”

They then fled the scene but were arrested over the last two days after Po Hin Lean’s wife, Wen Kimyi, filed a complaint with police from her home in Ou Reang Ov, about 100 kilometers northeast of Phnom Penh.

She alleged the killing was politically motivated and told Radio Free Asia (RFA), which is blocked in Cambodia, that police had claimed a “security guard” was responsible for her husband’s death.

He was apparently part of a network established by the Interior Ministry to provide neighborhood security for communes — or clusters of villages — and guards are not allowed to carry weapons.

“Who shot my husband?” Wen Kimyi told RFA. “The police officer said the village security guard was the shooter. I said it was not the village security guard who fired, because the village security guard did not have a gun.”

The Candlelight Party emerged as the main opposition outfit at commune elections held in June and consists largely of former supporters and members of the Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP), which was outlawed by the courts almost five years ago.

CNRP supporters have since been detained, charged and many jailed — some in absentia — in five mass trials for attempting to overthrow the government of Prime Minister Hun Sen.

The trials are ongoing.

Among them is former CNRP leader Sam Rainsy, who lives in self-imposed exile in France and has opposed plans by the prime minister to hand power to his eldest son Hun Manet.

On Monday, Hun Sen said he would “eliminate the three generations of the ideology of the contemptible traitor [Sam Rainsy]… but I will not kill you."

Sam Rainsy is facing at least 25 years behind bars if he returns.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed concern about arrests and acts of intimidation, including mob beatings and the death of Candlelight candidate Choeun Sarim, ahead of the June commune elections.

“We are disturbed by the pattern of threats, intimidation and obstruction targeting opposition candidates ahead of communal elections in Cambodia on June 5,” office spokeswoman Liz Throssell said shortly before the poll.

