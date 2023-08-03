News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

6 dead in religious riots near India's capital

The unrest began Monday in the predominantly Muslim district of Nuh, around 75 kilometers south of New Delhi

6 dead in religious riots near India's capital

A man walks past burned vehicles after sectarian violence in Nuh on Aug. 1, around 75 kilometers (45 miles) south of India's capital New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, New Delhi

By AFP, New Delhi

Published: August 03, 2023 04:45 AM GMT

Updated: August 03, 2023 04:59 AM GMT

Riot police were patrolling urban neighborhoods near India's capital on Wednesday following a second night of sectarian riots that have killed six people so far.

The unrest began Monday when mobs hurled stones at a Hindu religious procession and set cars alight in the predominantly Muslim district of Nuh, around 75 kilometers south of New Delhi.

Arson and vandalism attacks broke out the following evening in parts of nearby Gurugram, a satellite city of the capital and a key business center where Nokia, Samsung and other multinationals have their Indian headquarters.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

One neighborhood saw a mob of around 200 people armed with sticks and stones loot several meat shops and set fire to a restaurant while chanting Hindu religious slogans.

Haryana state chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said six people had been killed in the violence and 116 arrested so far.

"Those found guilty will not be spared. We are committed to the safety of the public," he told reporters on Wednesday.

Two of the dead were security personnel on their way to help contain the unrest in Nuh, state police said Tuesday.

Police in New Delhi said they had increased security in some neighborhoods as a precautionary measure.

Local media reports said tensions first flared after prominent Hindu nationalist activist Monu Manesar, a member of the radical right-wing group Bajrang Dal, announced he would attend Monday's procession in Nuh.

Manesar is wanted by police over accusations that he was responsible for the lynching of two Muslim cattle traders in another part of Haryana state.

The alleged vigilante leader regularly posts videos celebrating attacks on Muslims accused of transporting or killing cows, which are considered sacred by Hindus.

Police said Manesar was evading arrest and ultimately did not join the procession.

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014, India has seen numerous outbreaks of violence between majority Hindus and its 200-million-strong Muslim minority.

Critics accuse the ruling Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party of marginalizing the Muslim community since coming to power.

Religious riots in New Delhi left 53 people dead in 2020.

And at least 1,000 were killed in 2002 during violence in Gujarat, where Modi was serving as chief minister at the time. Most of the victims were Muslims.

Tax officials raided the BBC's India office in February after the British broadcaster aired a documentary on Modi's actions during the riots.

A probe appointed by India's top court said in 2012 it did not find any evidence of wrongdoing by Modi.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian cardinal criticized for views on riot-hit Manipur Indian cardinal criticized for views on riot-hit Manipur
Church has vital role to play in ending Myanmar’s nightmare Church has vital role to play in ending Myanmar’s nightmare
Lawyers’ body draws ire for criticizing bounty on HK democrats Lawyers’ body draws ire for criticizing bounty on HK democrats
Calls for release of Indonesian cleric arrested for blasphemy Calls for release of Indonesian cleric arrested for blasphemy
Jailed Baptist pastor fails to win early release in Myanmar Jailed Baptist pastor fails to win early release in Myanmar
Pilgrims climb up 'the Reek' to promote vocations in Ireland Pilgrims climb up 'the Reek' to promote vocations in Ireland
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Ruteng

Diocese of Ruteng

In a land area of 7,136 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers three districts namely Manggarai, West

Read more
Apostolic Vicariate of Pakse

Apostolic Vicariate of Pakse

In a land area of 45,000 square kilometers, the vicariate’s territory covers Attapeu, Champasak, Salavan and

Read more
Archdiocese of Taunggyi

Archdiocese of Taunggyi

Taunggyi Archdiocese is situated in the Southern Shan State, in the eastern part Myanmar. It was established as a

Read more
Diocese of Nagoya

Diocese of Nagoya

In a land area of 28,418 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Aichi, Gifu, Ishikawa, Fukui and Toyama

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.