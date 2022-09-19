56 trafficking victims escape Cambodian casino

Large Vietnamese group makes run for freedom from scam center as police inspect premises

Men ride a motorcycle past a casino in Sihanoukville on Feb 18, 2020. (Photo: AFP)

A group of 56 Vietnamese have staged a mass breakout from a Cambodian casino, the second in a month, after they were allegedly tricked into taking jobs and forced to work 12-hour days running online scams, officials said.

A video of the escape at the casino in Bavet on the Vietnamese border shows security guards dressed in black chasing down the workers in heavy rain on Sept 17.

However, Cambodian police intervened and are holding the alleged human trafficking victims for their own safety and have forced casino operators to hand over another 11 Vietnamese workers on Sept 18 who were still being held.

Nguyen Thanh Ngoc, chairman of the Tay Ninh People's Committee, said in a statement that Vietnam had also sent a team of investigators and that the casino workers would be repatriated as soon as possible.

Tran Ngoc Binh, 32, told VNExpress many people were held on the eighth floor of a building with high walls and only one exit. He worked on a computer for 12 hours a day, and was not allowed out.

Truong Giang, another escapee, said the casino’s owners had tried to avoid Cambodian police who were inspecting the premises and the Vietnamese workers believed they had been sold on, so they decided to run.

"Guards here chased after us and beat us with canes"

“When we broke open the door on the eighth floor, there were only a few guards and they did not try to stop us. But when we reached the casino gate, guards here chased after us and beat us with canes. Around 10 of us were caught,” Giang said.

Cambodia has experienced an organized crime spree focusing on human trafficking over the last year with thousands of people lured into the country by promises of high-paid jobs only to discover they had been sold into slave-like conditions and forced to work in telecom fraud rackets.

On Aug. 22, a group of 40 Vietnamese fled a Cambodian border casino operated by Chinese nationals by swimming across a river bordering the two countries. A 16-year-old boy drowned.

People have been trafficked from as far as Taiwan and Mongolia to Indonesia and Nepal. In India, Puducherry police have arrested an Indian travel agent for allegedly selling a 27-year-old woman to a gang in Cambodia in July for US$3,500 by promising her a job.

Like most, she was transported to Sihanoukville, a port city on Cambodia's south coast with a notorious reputation for lawlessness.

Authorities here have launched a crackdown with thousands rescued and repatriated, and have acknowledged human trafficking had become a national embarrassment.

"Victims were forced to conduct love scams"

UN Special Rapporteur Viti Muntarbhorn has said human trafficking victims were experiencing a “living hell,” often resulting in torture and even death.

Sar Kheng, Deputy Prime Minister and chairman of the National Committee for Combating Human Trafficking, said victims were forced to conduct love scams, entrapment through video calls and the secret recording of lewd acts, credit card scams, phishing and copycat government websites.

“I deeply regret and vehemently condemn these inhumane acts,” he said.

Latest News