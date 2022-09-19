News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Cambodia

56 trafficking victims escape Cambodian casino

Large Vietnamese group makes run for freedom from scam center as police inspect premises

Men ride a motorcycle past a casino in Sihanoukville on Feb 18, 2020.

Men ride a motorcycle past a casino in Sihanoukville on Feb 18, 2020. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: September 19, 2022 04:23 AM GMT

Updated: September 19, 2022 04:47 AM GMT

A group of 56 Vietnamese have staged a mass breakout from a Cambodian casino, the second in a month, after they were allegedly tricked into taking jobs and forced to work 12-hour days running online scams, officials said.

A video of the escape at the casino in Bavet on the Vietnamese border shows security guards dressed in black chasing down the workers in heavy rain on Sept 17.

However, Cambodian police intervened and are holding the alleged human trafficking victims for their own safety and have forced casino operators to hand over another 11 Vietnamese workers on Sept 18 who were still being held.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Nguyen Thanh Ngoc, chairman of the Tay Ninh People's Committee, said in a statement that Vietnam had also sent a team of investigators and that the casino workers would be repatriated as soon as possible.

Tran Ngoc Binh, 32, told VNExpress many people were held on the eighth floor of a building with high walls and only one exit. He worked on a computer for 12 hours a day, and was not allowed out.

Truong Giang, another escapee, said the casino’s owners had tried to avoid Cambodian police who were inspecting the premises and the Vietnamese workers believed they had been sold on, so they decided to run.

"Guards here chased after us and beat us with canes"

“When we broke open the door on the eighth floor, there were only a few guards and they did not try to stop us. But when we reached the casino gate, guards here chased after us and beat us with canes. Around 10 of us were caught,” Giang said.

Cambodia has experienced an organized crime spree focusing on human trafficking over the last year with thousands of people lured into the country by promises of high-paid jobs only to discover they had been sold into slave-like conditions and forced to work in telecom fraud rackets.

On Aug. 22, a group of 40 Vietnamese fled a Cambodian border casino operated by Chinese nationals by swimming across a river bordering the two countries. A 16-year-old boy drowned.

People have been trafficked from as far as Taiwan and Mongolia to Indonesia and Nepal. In India, Puducherry police have arrested an Indian travel agent for allegedly selling a 27-year-old woman to a gang in Cambodia in July for US$3,500 by promising her a job.

Like most, she was transported to Sihanoukville, a port city on Cambodia's south coast with a notorious reputation for lawlessness.

Authorities here have launched a crackdown with thousands rescued and repatriated, and have acknowledged human trafficking had become a national embarrassment.

"Victims were forced to conduct love scams"

UN Special Rapporteur Viti Muntarbhorn has said human trafficking victims were experiencing a “living hell,” often resulting in torture and even death.

Sar Kheng, Deputy Prime Minister and chairman of the National Committee for Combating Human Trafficking, said victims were forced to conduct love scams, entrapment through video calls and the secret recording of lewd acts, credit card scams, phishing and copycat government websites.

“I deeply regret and vehemently condemn these inhumane acts,” he said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Philippines to construct 100-foot Padre Pio statue Philippines to construct 100-foot Padre Pio statue
Pope’s legacy at stake in Vatican-China deal Pope’s legacy at stake in Vatican-China deal
Sedition-charged pastor slams HK legal system Sedition-charged pastor slams HK legal system
Vietnam Catholics open new church after two centuries Vietnam Catholics open new church after two centuries
Two Jesuits suspended in Jakarta archdiocese Two Jesuits suspended in Jakarta archdiocese
Secrecy shrouds Asian bishops' golden jubilee Secrecy shrouds Asian bishops' golden jubilee
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Hope comes in the mourning

Hope comes in the mourning

In the midst of public mourning, there is no better moment to consider the hope of new life that comes with Queen Elizabeth II’s death

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.