Vietnam

56 people killed in Vietnam apartment fire

The owner of the apartment block in Hanoi has been arrested on suspicion of violating fire prevention regulations

People watch a fire at an apartment building in Hanoi on Sept. 13
People watch a fire at an apartment building in Hanoi on Sept. 13. (Photo by AFP)
UCA News reporter with AFP, Hanoi

By UCA News reporter with AFP, Hanoi

Published: September 14, 2023 05:46 AM GMT

Updated: September 14, 2023 10:00 AM GMT

Fifty-six people died in a fire at an apartment block in Vietnam's capital Hanoi, police said Wednesday, with witnesses reporting screams from inside and a small boy thrown from the building.

Vietnam's deadliest fire in 20 years started just before midnight on Sept. 12 in the parking floor of the 10-story building, an area packed with motorbikes, witnesses said.

"Fifty-six people have been killed and 37 people injured," the Hanoi police department said in a statement.

At least three children were among the dead, state media reported.

The owner of the apartment block has been arrested on suspicion of violating fire prevention regulations, Hanoi police said.

They accused 44-year-old Nghiem Quang Minh of having built nine stories when he was allowed to build only six stories.

There was only one exit to the building designed like a tube, making escape of those trapped or later rescue work difficult, local authorities said.

Catholics rush to rescue

John Chau, a local church volunteer, said there were four Catholics among the victims. They came from the provinces of Bac Ninh, Hai Duong, and Nam Dinh, and were studying at local colleges besides doing manual work for a living.

Chau, who lives near the site of the fire, said the survivors are currently staying in their neighbors’ homes and public facilities. The fire scene is about two kilometers away from Phung Khoang Church.

He said local Catholics also lent a helping hand to rescuers and even firefighters to put out the blaze and carry victims to hospitals.

“We are visiting and offering money, food, drinking water, clothes, and cooking utensils to the survivors, who have nothing left,” he said.

Father Giuse Tran Viet Tiem, pastor at the Phung Khoang parish, appealed to the local people to pray and make financial contributions for the victims.

Father Tiem said Hanoi archdiocese plans to issue a letter calling for help for the victims in the coming days.

Redemptorists from Thai Ha Church said they will celebrate Masses this weekend to pray for the dead and survivors of the blaze.

'We were so scared' 

A woman who lives near the block, who gave her name only as Hoa, said: "I heard a lot of shouts for help. We could not help them much."

"The apartment is so closed with no escape route, impossible for the victims to get out," she told AFP at the site.

Photos by AFP photographers on the scene showed flames and smoke billowing from barred balconies.

The blaze was out by Sept. 13 morning but rescuers still struggled for hours to get into the building, which is down a narrow alley in a residential area of southwest Hanoi.

The complex's small balconies were surrounded by iron bars, with the apartment block having only a single exit and no emergency ladder on the outside.

Pictures showed a line of charred motorbikes on the ground floor, where the fire began.

Around 150 people lived in the complex, authorities said.

Investigation 

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who visited the site on Sept. 13 as well as survivors in the hospital, ordered an investigation into the fire.

He also called local authorities to tighten anti-fire regulations at small-sized apartment blocks and in densely populated residential areas.

Meanwhile, local government authorities said they will provide 27 million dong (US$1,125) for the dead each and 12.4 million dong (US$516) for the injured each. Survivors will be given 1.5 million dong each per month for the next six months to help them return to their normal life.

Vietnam has experienced several deadly fires in recent years, often at entertainment venues.

A year ago, a karaoke bar blaze near the commercial hub of Ho Chi Minh City killed 32 people and injured 17. The owner was arrested for breaching fire prevention regulations.

Thirteen people died in 2018 after an apartment complex in Ho Chi Minh City caught fire.

Another 13 died in 2016 in a karaoke venue in Hanoi following a fire.

Southeast Asia frequently sees deadly fires with accidental conflagrations common, a result of lax safety standards.

