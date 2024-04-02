News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

5 hurt in blaze during Easter Mass at Brooklyn Catholic church

There were around 150 people inside the church for the 1 p.m. Spanish-language Mass at the time of the fire
Firefighters attempt to subdue the fire at the at the Our Lady of the Rosary Pompeii Church in Brooklyn on March 31.

Firefighters attempt to subdue the fire at the at the Our Lady of the Rosary Pompeii Church in Brooklyn on March 31. (Photo: pix11)

Paula Katinas, OSV News
Published: April 02, 2024 05:42 AM GMT
Updated: April 02, 2024 05:47 AM GMT

A fire broke out in Our Lady of the Rosary of Pompeii Church in the East Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, during Mass on Easter, according to the Fire Department of the City of New York.

Five people -- including three firefighters -- were injured in the blaze, which was discovered at around 1:48 p.m. March 31 inside the church. All of the injuries were non-life threatening, FDNY officials said.

There were approximately 150 people inside the church for the 1 p.m. Spanish-language Mass at the time of the fire. The people attending the Mass were safely evacuated from the building, according to the FDNY.

It’s not clear where the fire started or what the cause of the fire was, but flames could be seen coming from a room behind the sanctuary and smoke quickly filled the church, witnesses told reporters.

The fire escalated to four alarms and more than 200 firefighters were called to the scene to put out the fire.

Father Romulo Marin, who was serving the Mass, told the New York Post that parishioners in the pews alerted him to the fire taking place behind him. He said he turned around and opened a door leading to a back room and saw that the room was engulfed in flames.

Seigel Street, as well as several surrounding streets in the area, were closed to traffic to allow
fire crews to work to extinguish the fire. The New York City Office of Emergency Management urged people to avoid the area until the fire was completely extinguished.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

At press time, the FDNY said the fire was mostly under control but that crews were still on the scene addressing hot spots in the building.

John Quaglione, spokesperson for the Diocese of Brooklyn, told a TV news reporter that “people get very connected to their parish, so when you see a fire rip through the parish center and the rectory, you know those people that were in the Mass, that got out safely…they’re not going to have the joy of Easter fully today because they are mourning what has happened to their own church.”

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Samuel Oton Sidin of Sintang , Indonesia
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Daniel O. Presto of San Fernando de La Union, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Ponniah of Batticaloa, Sri Lanka
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop James Raphael Anaparambil of Alleppey , India
Read More...
Latest News
5 hurt in blaze during Easter Mass at Brooklyn Catholic church
5 hurt in blaze during Easter Mass at Brooklyn Catholic church
'Let us share the joy of Risen One,' pope says
'Let us share the joy of Risen One,' pope says
Same-sex marriage bill moves to Thai senate
Same-sex marriage bill moves to Thai senate
Another Malaysia store targeted over 'Allah' socks
Another Malaysia store targeted over 'Allah' socks
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.