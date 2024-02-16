News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

5 Christians arrested after clashes over church land row

Christians were confronted by a mob for resisting attempts to acquire church land for road widening in southern Telangana state
5 Christians arrested after clashes over church land row

Bishop M. A. Daniel (fourth from right), head of the Methodist Church of India, visits the victims in the hospital in Hyderabad on Feb. 14. (Photo: Supplied)

UCA News reporter
Published: February 16, 2024 12:18 PM GMT

Five Christians are among 21 people arrested in a village in southern India after the recent clashes over a land dispute linked to the widening of a public road near a Methodist Church.

The police arrested the 21 people on Feb. 15 and were searching for others who are absconding after the clashes at Janwada village in Ranga Reddy district Telangana state.

“Police arrested our five believers and have also registered a case against 19 other Christians based on a complaint from the opposition party,” said Bishop M. A. Daniel, who heads the Methodist Church of India and is based in the state capital Hyderabad.

The top leader of India's Methodist Church said around 20 Christians were injured when they were attacked by a group of Hindu villagers on Feb. 13.

Those arrested and still absconding are charged with criminal offenses and under the provisions of a special law dealing with atrocities against Dalits or former untouchable people.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

The Christians were agitated over attempts to appropriate church land for widening a road without their consent, according to a Church official who did not want to be named.

The situation worsened when more than 150 villagers arrived on the scene to confront them. Arguments turned violent and the groups attacked each other.

More than 20 persons were injured and both sides lodged separate complaints with the police against each other.

“We are preparing to approach the court for the release of the arrested Christians,” Bishop Daniel told UCA News on Feb. 16.

We will also approach the court to stay the arrest of others, the prelate added.

The prelate said the Hindu mob damaged the church in the village and desecrated religious articles.

The mob pelted stones indiscriminately at the church, causing damage to doors and windows, he added.

“I cannot visit the area as prohibitory orders are in place,” Bishop Daniel said, adding, “I am also not sure of the quantum of loss.”

Shamkar Luke, vice-chairman of the Telangana State Christian Minority Commission, justified the arrests.

“The government will send a strong message to anti-social elements by identifying and penalizing those involved so that such incidents do not repeat,” the Deccan Chronicle, an English daily published from Hyderabad, quoted him as saying.

The state is currently ruled by the Congress party which claims to protect the interests of minorities, including Christians.

Christians make up 20 percent of Telangana’s 35 million people.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Louis Anh Tuan Nguyen of Ha Tinh, Vietnam
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop John Baptist Ruowang Wang of Tianshui, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Bishop Renato P. Mayugba of Laoag, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Remigiose Maria Paul Inchananiyil  of Thamarassery, India
Read More...
Latest News
Tragedy strikes Ash Wednesday Mass in the Philippines
Tragedy strikes Ash Wednesday Mass in the Philippines
The Malaysian judiciary's fight against prejudice claims
The Malaysian judiciary's fight against prejudice claims
5 Christians arrested after clashes over church land row
5 Christians arrested after clashes over church land row
Indian diocese stands with nun sacked over baseless allegation
Indian diocese stands with nun sacked over baseless allegation
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.