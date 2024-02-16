5 Christians arrested after clashes over church land row

Five Christians are among 21 people arrested in a village in southern India after the recent clashes over a land dispute linked to the widening of a public road near a Methodist Church.

The police arrested the 21 people on Feb. 15 and were searching for others who are absconding after the clashes at Janwada village in Ranga Reddy district Telangana state.

“Police arrested our five believers and have also registered a case against 19 other Christians based on a complaint from the opposition party,” said Bishop M. A. Daniel, who heads the Methodist Church of India and is based in the state capital Hyderabad.

The top leader of India's Methodist Church said around 20 Christians were injured when they were attacked by a group of Hindu villagers on Feb. 13.

Those arrested and still absconding are charged with criminal offenses and under the provisions of a special law dealing with atrocities against Dalits or former untouchable people.

The Christians were agitated over attempts to appropriate church land for widening a road without their consent, according to a Church official who did not want to be named.

The situation worsened when more than 150 villagers arrived on the scene to confront them. Arguments turned violent and the groups attacked each other.

More than 20 persons were injured and both sides lodged separate complaints with the police against each other.

“We are preparing to approach the court for the release of the arrested Christians,” Bishop Daniel told UCA News on Feb. 16.

We will also approach the court to stay the arrest of others, the prelate added.

The prelate said the Hindu mob damaged the church in the village and desecrated religious articles.

The mob pelted stones indiscriminately at the church, causing damage to doors and windows, he added.

“I cannot visit the area as prohibitory orders are in place,” Bishop Daniel said, adding, “I am also not sure of the quantum of loss.”

Shamkar Luke, vice-chairman of the Telangana State Christian Minority Commission, justified the arrests.

“The government will send a strong message to anti-social elements by identifying and penalizing those involved so that such incidents do not repeat,” the Deccan Chronicle, an English daily published from Hyderabad, quoted him as saying.

The state is currently ruled by the Congress party which claims to protect the interests of minorities, including Christians.

Christians make up 20 percent of Telangana’s 35 million people.