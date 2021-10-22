X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

China

43 countries call on China to respect Uyghurs' rights

UN hears joint statement calling for China to allow immediate access to Xinjiang for independent observers

AFP

AFP

Published: October 22, 2021 04:47 AM GMT

Updated: October 22, 2021 04:55 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Synodality: A long and winding road in India

Oct 21, 2021
2

Flights canceled, schools closed as China fights virus

Oct 21, 2021
3

A pincer movement aims to stop Christian mission in India

Oct 19, 2021
4

Vatican asks Indian bishops to curb priests violating canon law

Oct 19, 2021
5

Cambodia pushes for 100 percent Covid vaccination rate

Oct 20, 2021
6

Sex abuse scandal at Thai school sparks outrage

Oct 19, 2021
7

Seven Caritas workers arrested in conflict-torn Myanmar

Oct 20, 2021
8

Pakistan's minority women first in the firing line

Oct 20, 2021
9

Religious fanatics gain strength in Muslim-majority Bangladesh

Oct 20, 2021
10

Baptist pastors among 5,000 freed from Myanmar prisons

Oct 19, 2021
Support UCA News
43 countries call on China to respect Uyghurs' rights

Members of the Uyghur community, a mainly Muslim ethnic group originating from central and east Asia, rally against the Chinese government at the US State Department on Sept. 15 in Washington, DC. (Photo: AFP)

Forty-three countries called on China at the UN to "ensure full respect for the rule of law" with regard to the Muslim Uyghur community in Xinjiang, where respect for human rights remains "particularly" worrying.

"We call on China to allow immediate, meaningful and unfettered access to Xinjiang for independent observers, including the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and her office," the countries said in a joint Oct. 21 statement, read at the United Nations by France.

"We are particularly concerned about the situation in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region," the statement said, citing "credible" reports that "indicate the existence of a large network of 'political re-education' camps where over a million people have been arbitrarily detained."

The declaration, signed by the United States, European countries, Asian states and other spoke of torture, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, forced sterilization, sexual and gender-based violence and forced separation of children, which it said "disproportionately continues to target Uyghurs and members of other minorities."

China's ambassador to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, denounced what he termed the "lies" and "a plot to hurt China." He quickly stepped in to reject "unfounded accusations."

"Xinjiang enjoys development and the people are emancipating themselves every day and are proud of the progress made," he said, supported by Cuba, which criticized any interference in China's internal affairs.

According to diplomats, China is increasing pressure every year to dissuade UN members from signing the declarations

In 2019 and 2020, a similar declaration was made public in the same way by Britain and Germany. After garnering 23 backers two years ago, the declaration gained the support of 39 countries last year. They were joined this year by Turkey, Eswatini, Portugal and the Czech Republic, according to diplomats.

On the other hand, Haiti dropped its backing for the declaration after its relations with China were complicated by Port-au-Prince recognizing Taiwan.

Switzerland also dropped its signature from the statement because, diplomatic sources said, it recently hosted a high-level meeting between the United States and China and decided to prioritize its role as facilitator between these two powers rather than signing the annual declaration calling for respect human rights in Xinjiang.

According to diplomats, China is increasing pressure every year to dissuade UN members from signing the declarations, threatening not to renew a peace mission in a given country or preventing others from building a new embassy in China.

Related News
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Hong Kong judge rejects activists' jail-over-bail request
Hong Kong judge rejects activists' jail-over-bail request
China forces removal of Bible and Quran apps
China forces removal of Bible and Quran apps
Late Korean cardinal honored with missionary society
Late Korean cardinal honored with missionary society
Flights canceled, schools closed as China fights virus
Flights canceled, schools closed as China fights virus
Researchers urge Asian churches to promote peace
Researchers urge Asian churches to promote peace
Chinese bishop who braved Cultural Revolution dies at 99
Chinese bishop who braved Cultural Revolution dies at 99
Support Us

Latest News

Minorities feel the heat across Asia
Oct 22, 2021
Hong Kong judge rejects activists' jail-over-bail request
Oct 22, 2021
Religion takes center stage in politics again
Oct 22, 2021
Church must prioritize fight against hunger in Asia
Oct 22, 2021
China forces removal of Bible and Quran apps
Oct 22, 2021
Catholics urged to join evangelization in Vietnam
Oct 22, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Religion takes center stage in politics again
Oct 22, 2021
Church must prioritize fight against hunger in Asia
Oct 22, 2021
Synodality: A long and winding road in India
Oct 21, 2021
Numbers don't add up for Pakistani school students
Oct 21, 2021
Our Lady protects us from the pandemic
Oct 20, 2021

Features

Vietnam Catholics pray for those claimed by Covid-19
Oct 22, 2021
No justice for Bangladesh church bomb victims after two decades
Oct 22, 2021
Vietnam Catholics offer scholarships to pandemic-hit students
Oct 21, 2021
Pakistan's minority women first in the firing line
Oct 20, 2021
Religious fanatics gain strength in Muslim-majority Bangladesh
Oct 20, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
World Mission Day

World Mission Day
Religions unite to secure rights in Chiles new constitution

Religions unite to secure rights in Chile’s new constitution
Giving a voice to the most vulnerable on the outskirts of So Paulo

Giving a voice to the most vulnerable on the outskirts of São Paulo
Red hats or little white lies

Red hats or little white lies?
Pope wishes Bartholomew on 30 years as Ecumenical Patriarch

Pope wishes Bartholomew on 30 years as Ecumenical Patriarch
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.