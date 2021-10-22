43 countries call on China to respect Uyghurs' rights

Members of the Uyghur community, a mainly Muslim ethnic group originating from central and east Asia, rally against the Chinese government at the US State Department on Sept. 15 in Washington, DC. (Photo: AFP)

Forty-three countries called on China at the UN to "ensure full respect for the rule of law" with regard to the Muslim Uyghur community in Xinjiang, where respect for human rights remains "particularly" worrying.

"We call on China to allow immediate, meaningful and unfettered access to Xinjiang for independent observers, including the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and her office," the countries said in a joint Oct. 21 statement, read at the United Nations by France.

"We are particularly concerned about the situation in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region," the statement said, citing "credible" reports that "indicate the existence of a large network of 'political re-education' camps where over a million people have been arbitrarily detained."

The declaration, signed by the United States, European countries, Asian states and other spoke of torture, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, forced sterilization, sexual and gender-based violence and forced separation of children, which it said "disproportionately continues to target Uyghurs and members of other minorities."

China's ambassador to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, denounced what he termed the "lies" and "a plot to hurt China." He quickly stepped in to reject "unfounded accusations."

"Xinjiang enjoys development and the people are emancipating themselves every day and are proud of the progress made," he said, supported by Cuba, which criticized any interference in China's internal affairs.

According to diplomats, China is increasing pressure every year to dissuade UN members from signing the declarations

In 2019 and 2020, a similar declaration was made public in the same way by Britain and Germany. After garnering 23 backers two years ago, the declaration gained the support of 39 countries last year. They were joined this year by Turkey, Eswatini, Portugal and the Czech Republic, according to diplomats.

On the other hand, Haiti dropped its backing for the declaration after its relations with China were complicated by Port-au-Prince recognizing Taiwan.

Switzerland also dropped its signature from the statement because, diplomatic sources said, it recently hosted a high-level meeting between the United States and China and decided to prioritize its role as facilitator between these two powers rather than signing the annual declaration calling for respect human rights in Xinjiang.

