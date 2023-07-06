News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Hong Kong

4 arrested in HK for supporting fugitives: police

Arrests came two days after authorities announced million-dollar bounties for the capture of eight activists living overseas

4 arrested in HK for supporting fugitives: police

A couple walks past a government advertisment promoting Chinas new national security law in Hong Kong on July 18, 2020. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Hong Kong

By AFP, Hong Kong

Published: July 06, 2023 05:13 AM GMT

Updated: July 06, 2023 05:16 AM GMT

Hong Kong police arrested four men on Wednesday for allegedly supporting people living abroad who "endanger national security," according to a statement.

The arrests came two days after authorities announced million-dollar bounties for the capture of eight prominent pro-democracy activists living overseas.

The eight include former pro-democracy lawmakers, activists and a unionist. They were put on a wanted list by Hong Kong police over various alleged national security crimes, sparking an international outcry.

Global Chinese Catholicism

The four men arrested Wednesday were accused of profiting from operating companies, social platforms and mobile applications to "support people who have fled overseas and continue to engage in activities that endanger national security", the police statement said.

Authorities on Monday offered a HK$1 million ($127,800) reward for each of the eight activists abroad to anyone providing information leading to their arrest or prosecution.

The bounties have been criticized by the United States, Britain and Australia, countries where the wanted activists reportedly reside.

On Wednesday, the four men aged 26 to 28 were arrested by national security officials over suspicion of "conspiracy to collude with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security" and "conspiracy to doing acts with seditious intent", the police statement said.

The collusion offense carries a sentence of up to life in prison under the sweeping national security law Beijing imposed on the financial hub in 2020 to quell dissent.

They also allegedly published "seditious" social media posts to provoke hatred against the authorities and advocate for Hong Kong's independence.

Police had said they would investigate connections of the eight abroad in order to find their allies and funders, and city leader John Lee has called on the activists to turn themselves in.

According to photos published by local newspaper Ming Pao, police escorted Ivan Lam -- a former chairperson of disbanded political party Demosisto -- out of an industrial building after searching it on Wednesday evening.

Demosisto was co-founded by one of the eight wanted activists Nathan Law, as well as jailed activist Joshua Wong and former activist Agnes Chow.

Officers were also photographed seizing banners and flags of an online shopping app called "Mee".

The app was created in 2020 to share discounts and information about "yellow businesses", which consist of restaurants, shops and service providers that support democracy in Hong Kong.

According to public records, the company behind the app has former and current directors whose names are the same as two former Demosisto members.

Hong Kong's national security law -- enacted after massive and at times violent pro-democracy protests in 2019 -- has led to the shutdown of scores of civil society groups, opposition parties and pro-democracy outlets.

Police have so far arrested 260 people on national security grounds.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Priestly Loneliness and Disquietude: A structural problem? Priestly Loneliness and Disquietude: A structural problem?
New parish named for Knights of Columbus founder in US New parish named for Knights of Columbus founder in US
Freedom of expression not an excuse to despise others: pope Freedom of expression not an excuse to despise others: pope
Pope institutes commission to share stories of new martyrs Pope institutes commission to share stories of new martyrs
Doctors Without Borders suspends medical aid in Iraq's Mosul Doctors Without Borders suspends medical aid in Iraq's Mosul
4 arrested in HK for supporting fugitives: police 4 arrested in HK for supporting fugitives: police
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Penang

Diocese of Penang

The land area of the diocese is 50,610 square kilometers. It forms the northern part of Peninsular (West) Malaysia

Read more
Archdiocese of Delhi

Archdiocese of Delhi

Archdiocese of Delhi comprises the state of Delhi and districts of Gurgaon, Rohtak, Mahendragarh, Sonepat, Faridabad,

Read more
Apostolic Vicariate of Luang Prabang

Apostolic Vicariate of Luang Prabang

The diocesan area of 83,700 square kilometers covers Bokeo, Luang Namtha, Luang Prabang, Oudomxay, Phongsaly and

Read more
Diocese of Allahabad

Diocese of Allahabad

With a land area of 46, 774 square kilometers, the diocese covers 12 civil districts of Uttar Pradesh state: Allahabad,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.