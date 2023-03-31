News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

35 dead in India temple collapse

Dozens of worshippers celebrating a religious holiday plunged into a stepwell after the floor covering it collapsed

35 dead in India temple collapse

Rescue and security personnel carry a devotee on a stretcher who was injured after the floor covering a stepwell collapsed at a temple in Indore on March 30. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, New Delhi

By AFP, New Delhi

Published: March 31, 2023 05:47 AM GMT

Updated: March 31, 2023 05:53 AM GMT

The death toll after a floor collapsed at a Hindu temple in India had risen to 35 on Friday with rescue operations ongoing, a local official told AFP.

Dozens of worshippers celebrating a major religious holiday on Thursday plunged into the stepwell –- a stair-lined communal water source -- after the floor covering it collapsed in the central city of Indore.

"Thirty-five people are dead. One person is still missing. Rescue operations are on," Indore district magistrate Ilayaraja T. told AFP by phone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday he was "extremely pained" by news of the accident.

"The state government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace," he added. "My prayers with all those affected and their families."

Modi's office said compensation payments of 200,000 rupees ($2,400) would be given to next-of-kin.

Narottam Mishra, the home minister of Madhya Pradesh state, told reporters that an investigation had been launched into the mishap.

Police official Manish Kapooriya told AFP rescue efforts were continuing and that the injured were being taken to government hospitals for treatment.

Television footage showed emergency workers using ropes and ladders to reach those trapped in the well in Madhya Pradesh state.

Other videos showed the caved-in floor and mangled steel bars as well as police officers using ropes to seal the area.

Temples across India were brimming with devotees on the occasion of Ram Navami, the birthday of the Hindu deity Lord Ram.

Deadly accidents are common at worship sites in India during major religious festivities.

At least 112 people died in 2016 after a huge explosion caused by a banned fireworks display at a temple marking the Hindu new year.

The blast ripped through concrete buildings and ignited a fire at a Hindu temple complex in Kerala state where thousands had gathered.

Another 115 devotees died in 2013 after a stampede at a bridge near a temple in Madhya Pradesh.

Up to 400,000 people were gathered in the area, and the stampede occurred after the spread of a rumour that the bridge was about to collapse.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Japanese Protestant daughter introduces mother to Catholic Church Japanese Protestant daughter introduces mother to Catholic Church
Catholics forced to skip fasting in cash-strapped Pakistan Catholics forced to skip fasting in cash-strapped Pakistan
Prayers sought for Chinese Christians held for 'selling Bibles' Prayers sought for Chinese Christians held for 'selling Bibles'
Korean Church seeks sainthood for three prominent clergy Korean Church seeks sainthood for three prominent clergy
35 dead in India temple collapse 35 dead in India temple collapse
From schools to clinics, missions work to lift up the poor From schools to clinics, missions work to lift up the poor
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Khandwa

Diocese of Khandwa

In a land area of 24,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the revenue districts of Khandwa, Burhanpur,

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Jianou

Apostolic Prefecture of Jianou

The Apostolic Prefecture of Jian'ou is a apostolic prefecture located in the city

Read more
Diocese of Mysore

Diocese of Mysore

In a land area of 21,051 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers four districts of Mysore, Mandya, Coorg and

Read more
Diocese of Melaka-Johor

Diocese of Melaka-Johor

In a land area of 20,364 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the states of Johor and Melaka in the

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.