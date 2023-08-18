News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

3 pastors, 2 others arrested on 'conversion' charge in India

Police raid their prayer service on the nation’s Independence Day at a village in northern Uttar Pradesh state

3 pastors, 2 others arrested on 'conversion' charge in India

Christians participate in a prayer meeting in the city of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: Facebook)

Bijay Kumar Minj

By Bijay Kumar Minj

Published: August 18, 2023 11:56 AM GMT

Updated: August 18, 2023 11:59 AM GMT

Five people including three pastors were arrested and released on bail in a northern Indian state for allegedly luring people to convert to Christianity.

Police in Uttar Pradesh on Aug. 15 filed a complaint of alleged conversion activities against 37 people including 19 women in Rajjupur village in Jaunpur district.

The arrested five were produced before a sub-divisional magistrate who granted them bail the same evening.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“The Christian community was holding a prayer service on the occasion of Independence Day in the Dalit colony of Rajjupur when a police force came and arrested five people,” Pastor Dinesh Kumar told UCA News on Aug. 18.

The pastor said organizing Christian prayer services on Sundays and special days was nothing new in the village.

“We do not disturb anybody in the locality and there were no objections from villagers so far. The sudden police raid has shocked our people,” he said.

Pastor Kumar said the community was aware of who filed the false complaint with the police but “we have nothing against anyone and want to live here peacefully.”

He recalled that the police along with some hardline Hindu activists had barged into his house and detained 16 persons, including three women, on Feb. 12.

Though he was released after four days, the police registered a case under the state's anti-conversion law, accusing five among them of converting people to Christianity.

“I am still fighting the case in court,” Pastor Kumar said.

Media reports said Christian missionaries were allegedly converting people in the neighborhood of socially poor Dalit people by organizing the prayer meeting on Independence Day.

The police have recovered Christian books and are interrogating the arrested people.

Police said they were alerted by Rajjupur village head Saurabh Saroj about poor people being converted to Christianity by offering various kinds of inducements, the media reports added.

A local Christian leader who spoke to UCA News on condition of anonymity said the Indian constitution allows religious freedom to organize or take part in a prayer service.

“It is shocking that police are restricting people from exercising their fundamental right on a day the country is celebrating its Independence Day,” he said.

Minakshi Singh, a Christian rights activist told UCA News that Uttar Pradesh’s anti-conversion law was being misused to persecute Christians.

The law -- The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021 -- criminalizes any attempt to convert by use or practice of misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement, or by any fraudulent means.

It also deems religious conversion for the purpose of marriage as unlawful with a punishment of a minimum of three years that can extend up to ten years along with hefty fines.

Christians make up 0.18 percent of the state's 200 million people, mostly Hindus.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Protests continue in Pakistan over church burnings Protests continue in Pakistan over church burnings
Bangladeshi farmers pay price for climate change Bangladeshi farmers pay price for climate change
Catholics seek probe into atrocities in Indonesia’s Papua Catholics seek probe into atrocities in Indonesia’s Papua
Catholics slam Sri Lanka prez for political speech at shrine Catholics slam Sri Lanka prez for political speech at shrine
3 pastors, 2 others arrested on 'conversion' charge in India 3 pastors, 2 others arrested on 'conversion' charge in India
Christian homes, churches torched in Pakistan Christian homes, churches torched in Pakistan
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of My Tho

Diocese of My Tho

In a land area of 9,262 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers two entire civil provinces of Long An and Tien

Read more
Diocese of Daet

Diocese of Daet

In a land area of 2,200.01 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil province of Camarines

Read more
Diocese of Udupi

Diocese of Udupi

Udupi is a coastal diocese in Karnataka state. It is the 14th Catholic diocese of Karnataka. Udupi is specially known

Read more
Diocese of Kottapuram

Diocese of Kottapuram

The Roman Catholic diocese of Kottapuram is the suffragan of the archdiocese of Verapoly. The diocese of Kottapuram was

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.