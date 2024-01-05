News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Indonesia

3 dead, 28 injured in Indonesia train collision

The crash in the early hours left numerous train carriages overturned

Search and rescue teams work at the scene of a train accident in Cicalengka, West Java province on Jan. 5

Search and rescue teams work at the scene of a train accident in Cicalengka, West Java province on Jan. 5. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Bandung

By AFP, Bandung

Published: January 05, 2024 05:34 AM GMT

Updated: January 05, 2024 05:38 AM GMT

Three people were killed and at least 28 injured when two trains collided on Indonesia's main island of Java on Friday, officials said.

The crash took place at 6:03 am local time (1103 GMT) near rice fields in Cicalengka in West Java province and left numerous train carriages overturned.

"We have identified one of the victims as the steward for the Turangga train. The rest have not been identified," said Ayen Hanepi, a spokesman for railway operator PT KAI.

He said the collision involved the Turangga train, an intra-city line that runs from Surabaya in East Java to the city of Bandung, and a local train.

The Turangga train carried 287 passengers while 191 people were aboard the local commuter line, he said.

All passengers had been evacuated while the injured were taken to a local hospital, said provincial police spokesman Ibrahim Tompo.

Transport accidents are not uncommon in Indonesia, a vast archipelago nation where buses, trains and even planes are often old and badly maintained.

In 2015, a collision between a commuter train and a minibus on a level crossing in the capital Jakarta killed 16 people.

In 2013, seven people were killed and scores more injured when a commuter train collided with a fuel tanker at a level crossing in Jakarta and burst into flames.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Pope Francis offers prayers for those affected by quake in Japan Pope Francis offers prayers for those affected by quake in Japan
Indian Christians disassociate from leaders over Modi’s Christmas party Indian Christians disassociate from leaders over Modi’s Christmas party
Philippines on a mission to invest in knowledge Philippines on a mission to invest in knowledge
Vietnam monk punished for exhibiting unverified Buddha hair Vietnam monk punished for exhibiting unverified Buddha hair
Dismay over Korean TV program mocking Christian marriage Dismay over Korean TV program mocking Christian marriage
Korean Catholics warned over 'Naju' Marian apparition Korean Catholics warned over 'Naju' Marian apparition
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Bacolod

Diocese of Bacolod

In a land area of 2,091.1 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the central territory of the Province of

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

The Roman Catholic Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi or Shasi / Shasien(sis) (Latin adjective) was established

Read more
Diocese of Kalay

Diocese of Kalay

In a land area of 22,235 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers 3 townships of Chin State: Tedim, Tonzang and

Read more
Diocese of Mawlamyine

Diocese of Mawlamyine

The total land area of the diocese is 40,960 square kilometers.Mawlamyine Diocese consists of 13 townships including

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.