X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

29 die in stampede at Liberian prayer gathering

Local media said the event was a Christian prayer gathering on a football pitch in New Kru Town

AFP, Monrovia

AFP, Monrovia

Published: January 20, 2022 11:42 AM GMT

Updated: January 20, 2022 11:47 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian Church's failures in handling sex abuse cases

Jan 17, 2022
2

Winter Olympics venue tainted by China's massacre of Catholics

Jan 17, 2022
3

Philippine bishop rebukes Marcos supporters

Jan 17, 2022
4

Decriminalizing sex crime victims in Indonesia

Jan 20, 2022
5

Korean missionaries build up lives in Malaysia's Borneo

Jan 19, 2022
6

Pakistan protest over selection of minority parliamentarians

Jan 17, 2022
7

Concern over nun's safety after Indian bishop's rape acquittal

Jan 17, 2022
8

Cambodian court drops charges against CNRP activists

Jan 18, 2022
9

Toothless ICC hits dead end over Philippine war on drugs

Jan 19, 2022
10

Protest against abduction of Christian girls in Pakistan

Jan 19, 2022
Support UCA News
29 die in stampede at Liberian prayer gathering

Accidents and disasters are relatively common in Liberia. (Photo: AFP) 

A stampede at a Christian prayer gathering in Liberia's capital Monrovia has killed at least 29 people, police said on Thursday, adding that the death toll may rise.

The disaster occurred on Wednesday night or during the early hours of Thursday morning, according to media in the West African country.

Police spokesman Moses Carter told AFP the death toll was provisional and "may increase" because a number of people were in critical condition. He added that children were included among the dead.

Details about the incident remained sketchy. Local media said the event was a Christian prayer gathering — known in Liberia as a "crusade" — held on a football pitch in New Kru Town, a working-class suburb of Monrovia.

Such gatherings typically gather thousands of people in Liberia, a highly religious country where a majority of the population of five million are Christians.

Pastor Abraham Kromah, a popular preacher, staged the two-day prayer event in New Kru Town and attracted large crowds, according to images circulating on social media.

Liberia, Africa's oldest republic, is an impoverished country that is still recovering after back-to-back civil wars between 1989 and 2003

Robbers wielding knives and machetes attacked the worshippers, local media reported, suggesting that this may have triggered the stampede.

Eye witness Emmanuel Gray, 26, told AFP he heard "heavy noise" towards the end of the event, and saw several dead bodies.

Accidents and disasters are relatively common in Liberia.

A stampede at a similar prayer event in the centre of Liberia in November 2021 killed two infants, and hospitalised several others, according to local media.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Seventeen people were also reported missing after a shipwreck off the country's coast in July last year.

And about 50 people died in a mine collapse in the northwestern Liberia in May 2020.

Liberia, Africa's oldest republic, is an impoverished country that is still recovering after back-to-back civil wars between 1989 and 2003 which killed about 250,000 people.

It was also ravaged by the 2014-16 West African Ebola epidemic.

According to the World Bank, 44 percent of Liberia's population lives on less than $1.9 a day.

The UN's Human Development Index, a barometer of prosperity, ranks Liberia 175th out of 189 countries and territories.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Catholics in Kazakhstan pray for peace amid deadly unrest
Catholics in Kazakhstan pray for peace amid deadly unrest
Prayers in Italy for abandoned Catholic mission in Afghanistan
Prayers in Italy for abandoned Catholic mission in Afghanistan
Muslim nations pledge to help unlock frozen Afghan assets
Muslim nations pledge to help unlock frozen Afghan assets
Myanmar youth pleads guilty in plot to attack UN ambassador
Myanmar youth pleads guilty in plot to attack UN ambassador
Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Paris archbishop offers to resign after reports on private life
Paris archbishop offers to resign after reports on private life
Support Us

Latest News

Hong Kong locks down thousands in coronavirus housing block
Jan 21, 2022
Rights groups, victims call UN to ban Bangladesh paramilitary force
Jan 21, 2022
Ex-priest aims to lead Timor-Leste
Jan 21, 2022
Timor-Leste's dependence on oil is a ticking time bomb
Jan 21, 2022
Indian priests end hunger strike over uniform Mass
Jan 21, 2022
Indonesia jails 'Catholic brother' for molesting boys
Jan 21, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Timor-Leste's dependence on oil is a ticking time bomb
Jan 21, 2022
Caste politics means Indian democracy has yet to mature
Jan 21, 2022
Covid-19 pandemic fuels rise in sexual abuse
Jan 20, 2022
Dust off your Bible
Jan 20, 2022
Toothless ICC hits dead end over Philippine war on drugs
Jan 19, 2022

Features

Vietnam Catholics rush to feed poor during Tet festival
Jan 21, 2022
Decriminalizing sex crime victims in Indonesia
Jan 20, 2022
Pakistan's economic woes put PM Khan's future in doubt
Jan 19, 2022
Korean missionaries build up lives in Malaysia's Borneo
Jan 19, 2022
Christians pick up the pieces in war-torn Syria
Jan 18, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
360 million Christians persecuted worldwide last year says NGO

360 million Christians persecuted worldwide last year, says NGO
Lutheran Church in Finland to apologize to Smi people

Lutheran Church in Finland to apologize to Sámi people
Dust off your Bible

Dust off your Bible
Dominican Republic places needs of its people at Marys feet

Dominican Republic places needs of its people at Mary’s feet
Slain Salvadoran Jesuit Rutilio Grande and companions to be beatified

Slain Salvadoran Jesuit Rutilio Grande and companions to be beatified

UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.