News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

28 reported dead after Julia lashes Central America

The US National Hurricane Center said life-threatening flash floods and mudslides were possible

Volunteer Firefighters' rescue patrol evacuating people after being trapped in a landslide, following the passage of Tropical Storm Julia, at Queja village, in San Cristobal Verapaz, Guatemala, on Oct. 10

Volunteer Firefighters' rescue patrol evacuating people after being trapped in a landslide, following the passage of Tropical Storm Julia, at Queja village, in San Cristobal Verapaz, Guatemala, on Oct. 10. (Photo: AFP)

Rhina Guidos, Catholic News Service

By Rhina Guidos, Catholic News Service

Published: October 12, 2022 06:11 AM GMT

Updated: October 12, 2022 06:16 AM GMT

Authorities in Central America feared the number of dead would increase after the weather system known as Julia left much of the region buried in mud or covered in floods in early October.

Five members of the armed forces of El Salvador are part of 28 reported fatalities related to Julia as of early Oct. 11, but the death toll is expected to rise. The country's secretary of environment said late Oct. 10 that El Salvador had received the equivalent of about 15% of its annual rainfall in one day. Catholic churches there opened their doors to those seeking shelter from the storm.

Nicaragua, where Julia made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane Oct. 9, reported one death, though many doubt the government's account. The online news site Divergentes said reports from social media document at least two deaths.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Authorities in El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico, however, reported widespread mudslides, flash floods, overflowed rivers and thousands in shelters awaiting the system to dissipate as it travels north.

Guatemala reported destroyed homes as well as roads and bridges washed away by Julia as authorities scrambled to look for people trapped under fallen trees and structures. Five soldiers in El Salvador, who had been monitoring a community for criminal activity, died when a wall from a house collapsed and buried them, one of the national newspapers reported.

Authorities in Guatemala sounded the alarm about what the damage to crops could do to already rising prices for food staples such as beans, coffee and plantains.

In Nicaragua, where the government reported material damage, morning Mass at the cathedral in the capital of Managua continued as scheduled hours before landfall as Catholics prayed for the intercession of Mary in protecting the politically troubled nation from the natural disaster.  

Before Julia headed north to Central America, it passed through Venezuela, causing a landslide that left at least 25 dead and 50 missing, as authorities scrambled to unearth victims buried in the mud.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Rewriting the story of food Rewriting the story of food
Vietnamese Catholics urged to follow martyr's example Vietnamese Catholics urged to follow martyr's example
Indian bishops express shock over Kerala human sacrifice Indian bishops express shock over Kerala human sacrifice
Myanmar's UN envoy seeks protection for kids Myanmar's UN envoy seeks protection for kids
Climate refugees flee as Bangladesh villages washed away Climate refugees flee as Bangladesh villages washed away
Catholic survivors of Nagasaki recall trauma in the US Catholic survivors of Nagasaki recall trauma in the US
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.