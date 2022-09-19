News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

China

27 people dead in China quarantine bus crash

Tragedy in Guizhou province invited social media criticism of the zero-Covid policy in the country

Map locating Qiannan prefecture in Guizhou province, southwest of China

Map locating Qiannan prefecture in Guizhou province, southwest of China. (Photo: AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: September 19, 2022 05:15 AM GMT

Updated: September 19, 2022 05:20 AM GMT

Twenty-seven people died en route to a Covid-19 quarantine facility when their bus crashed in southwest China on Sunday, local authorities said, in the country's deadliest road accident this year.

The crash took place on a highway in rural Guizhou province when the vehicle carrying 47 people "flipped onto its side", Sandu county police said in a statement on social media.

Twenty people were being treated for injuries and emergency responders were dispatched to the scene in remote Qiannan prefecture, police said.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The Guizhou government confirmed later Sunday that the vehicle had been "transporting people linked to the epidemic to quarantine" from the provincial capital of Guiyang, and that the accident occurred around 2:40 am (1840 GMT).

"At present, on-site rescue work is basically completed, the treatment of the injured and aftercare of the deceased are being carried out in an orderly manner, and the cause of the accident is under investigation," the local government said in a social media statement.

It was not clear whether the passengers were infected with Covid, close contacts, or living in the same building as virus patients.

Guizhou has seen more than 900 new infections in the past two days and Guiyang, home to six million people, was locked down earlier in September.

Photos shared widely on social media Sunday showed a gold-colored passenger bus, its top completely crumpled, being towed by a truck.

Another viral photo appeared to show the bus driving at night, with the driver and passengers wearing hazmat suits, which are still commonly worn in China to protect against Covid.

AFP could not verify the photos.

"This feeling can't simply be represented by lighting a candle and saying RIP," read one Weibo post with more than 15,000 likes.

'Deep condolences' 

Some people on social media used the accident to criticize China's unrelenting zero-Covid policy, which has often seen entire housing compounds of thousands relocated to purpose-built quarantine facilities, sometimes hundreds of kilometers away.

"What proof do you have that you won't be on that bus at night someday?" read one viral Weibo post with over 15,000 likes.

The top-rated reply read: "Who said we're not on that bus late at night, we're clearly all there."

"We're all on this terrifying, dark bus."

Guizhou's Communist Party chief and the provincial governor "rushed" to Qiannan prefecture to direct emergency response work, the local government said, adding the officials "expressed deep condolences to the victims".

"It is necessary to draw a lesson from the accident, examine the quarantine and transportation of epidemic-linked personnel and hidden dangers in traffic safety... resolutely curb the occurrence of major accidents," the statement said.

Guizhou officials also vowed to set up a working group to investigate the cause of the accident.

During a two-month lockdown in the megacity of Shanghai this spring, some housing compound residents were forced to leave their homes and were bussed to crude quarantine facilities in neighboring provinces in the middle of the night -- despite testing negative for Covid.

Road accidents remain fairly common in China, where irregular enforcement and lax safety standards have resulted in a string of fatalities over the years.

Guizhou has also seen other transport accidents.

In June, a railway driver was killed when a high-speed train derailed in the province.

And in March, a Chinese passenger jet crash killed all 132 people on board, marking the deadliest aviation accident to take place in China for decades.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Philippines to construct 100-foot Padre Pio statue Philippines to construct 100-foot Padre Pio statue
Pope’s legacy at stake in Vatican-China deal Pope’s legacy at stake in Vatican-China deal
Sedition-charged pastor slams HK legal system Sedition-charged pastor slams HK legal system
Vietnam Catholics open new church after two centuries Vietnam Catholics open new church after two centuries
Two Jesuits suspended in Jakarta archdiocese Two Jesuits suspended in Jakarta archdiocese
Secrecy shrouds Asian bishops' golden jubilee Secrecy shrouds Asian bishops' golden jubilee
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Hope comes in the mourning

Hope comes in the mourning

In the midst of public mourning, there is no better moment to consider the hope of new life that comes with Queen Elizabeth II’s death

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.