News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

21 Indian Christians hurt in clashes over church land row

They were agitated over attempts to appropriate church land for road widening without their consent, said Church official

Catholic nuns stand near a polling station during the Telangana assembly elections in Hyderabad on Nov. 30, 2023. Members of a Methodist church in a village were injured in a clash over the widening of a road near their church in the state.

Catholic nuns stand near a polling station during the Telangana assembly elections in Hyderabad on Nov. 30, 2023. Members of a Methodist church in a village were injured in a clash over the widening of a road near their church in the state. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: February 14, 2024 12:00 PM GMT

Updated: February 14, 2024 12:14 PM GMT

At least 20 Christians were injured in a village in southern India when a group of Hindus attacked them over a land dispute on Feb. 13, says the top leader of India's Methodist Church.

“Our 21 followers were injured" in the violence in Janwada village in Telangana state's Ranga Reddy district, said Bishop M. A. Daniel, who heads the Methodist Church of India.

The land dispute is linked to the widening of a public road near the Methodist Church in the village.

Bishop Daniel, based in the state capital Hyderabad, told UCA News on Feb. 14 that 12 persons were admitted to a government hospital and three of them were in critical condition.

“Nine others received first-aid and were discharged from hospital,” he said.

The prelate said he was still clueless about what exactly led to the violence. "But I am sure the truth will come out after the police investigation,” he added.

The Christians were agitated over attempts to appropriate church land for the road without their consent, according to a Church official who did not want to be named.

The situation worsened when more than 150 local villagers arrived on the scene and confronted them.

Arguments turned violent soon and bricks from a nearby construction site were used to attack each other.

Police have registered a case but no arrests have been made even after a day.

Police have restrained outsiders from visiting the violence-hit area, said the Church leader who visited the victims’ families.

Bishop Daniel visited the injured in the hospital.

“We have assured our prayers and support to them,” he said.

Christians make up some 20 percent of Telangana’s 35 million people.

The state is currently ruled by the Congress party, which claims to protect the interests of minorities, including Christians.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

21 Indian Christians hurt in clashes over church land row 21 Indian Christians hurt in clashes over church land row
Confident of third term, India’s PM sets higher goals Confident of third term, India’s PM sets higher goals
Philippine church collapse kills at least 1, injures 53 Philippine church collapse kills at least 1, injures 53
Thai activists arrested for 'interrupting' royal motorcade Thai activists arrested for 'interrupting' royal motorcade
Newest saint brings Argentine pope and president together Newest saint brings Argentine pope and president together
India's Modi hails UAE ties ahead of temple opening India's Modi hails UAE ties ahead of temple opening
donateads_new
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Ba Ria

Diocese of Ba Ria

In a land area of 1,975.2 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Ba Ria - Vung Tau province that is comprised

Read more
Archdiocese of Kuching

Archdiocese of Kuching

The Archdiocese of Kuching is located on the north-western part of the island of Borneo- in the Malaysian state of

Read more
Archdiocese of Palo

Archdiocese of Palo

The capital city in the Province of Leyte is Tacloban. Palo as municipality is considered the seat of Catholicism of

Read more
Diocese of Chengde

Diocese of Chengde

The diocese of Chengde was formed, conjoining parts of the diocesan territories of Jehol (Jinzhou) and Chifeng. It was

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.