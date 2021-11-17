X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

200 priests seek foreign help in Indonesia's Papua region

International community urged to lend its weight to bringing about a ceasefire between rebels and security forces

Ryan Dagur

Ryan Dagur, Jakarta

Published: November 17, 2021 09:30 AM GMT

Updated: November 17, 2021 09:35 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian Church's bitter liturgical dispute brings street protest

Nov 15, 2021
2

Indian capital resists call for 'pollution lockdown'

Nov 16, 2021
3

Native clergy embrace legacy of Bangladesh's foreign missioners

Nov 17, 2021
4

A brave daughter's shining example of filial piety

Nov 15, 2021
5

Does the world care about victims of religious fanaticism?

Nov 16, 2021
6

US bishops at odds with Pope Francis on climate change

Nov 15, 2021
7

Film to feature Korea's first Catholic martyr-priest

Nov 15, 2021
8

Sri Lankan lawmaker wants to legalize cannabis cultivation

Nov 17, 2021
9

China increases surveillance of ethnic Mien villagers

Nov 16, 2021
10

Letter from Rome: Pope Francis doesn't really want a poor Church

Nov 15, 2021
Support UCA News
200 priests seek foreign help in Indonesia's Papua region

Civilians take refuge at Bilogai Catholic Church in Papua's Intan Jaya district on Oct. 29 due to fighting between Indonesian security forces and rebel groups. (Photo supplied)

Nearly 200 Catholic priests in Papua have called on the international community, including the United Nations, to play a more active role in bringing peace to Indonesia’s violence-plagued easternmost region.

In addition to diocesan priests, Franciscan, Augustinian, Jesuit and Missionaries of the Sacred Heart clerics were among 194 priests who said their call was part of an effort to be "proactively involved in the fight for justice, truth and peace" in Papua.

The region is caught in the grip of an insurgency being waged by separatist rebels against security forces in which innocent civilians are caught in the middle, they said in a statement.

The priests asked other countries to join them in urging rebels of the National Liberation Army of the Free Papua Organization and security forces to call and observe an immediate ceasefire.

"We also firmly support inviting the UN high commissioner for human rights to come, see and hear the actual human rights conditions in Papua," they said.

They also called on the government and agencies providing funds for development in Papua to review certain policies being conducted such as increasing troop deployments, which triggers more violence and increased state oppression.

Everywhere there are shootings of civilians. There is no transparent legal process to address such rights violations, let alone end them

"There are even those in government who accuse priests who talk about human rights issues of being among the separatists," they said.

The priests said they were saddened by the continuing violence.

“Everywhere there are shootings of civilians. There is no transparent legal process to address such rights violations, let alone end them,” they said.

They pointed to the destruction of hundreds of houses in Gunung Bintang district last month by security forces supposedly pursuing members of a rebel group. The priests said it led hundreds of people to flee as far as neighboring Papua New Guinea.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

They also mentioned the death of a two-year-old boy and the wounding of a six-year-old child in a clash between suspected separatist rebels and soldiers last month near a military post in Intan Jaya district.

According to Gustaf Kawer, coordinator of the Association of Human Rights Advocates for Papua, at least 60,000 Papuans are still displaced due to the violence.

Father John Bunay, a spokesman for the priests, said they were speaking for Papuans whose lives were under constant threat.

"What they hope and what we ourselves feel is important is to create a peaceful land in Papua," he told UCA News on Nov. 17.

To stop this kind of denial, which is very embarrassing, let the UN come here to see our situation. We hope other countries listen to this

He said they also want Papuans to feel the presence of the Church, "that the Church in Papua is present among the suffering people."

“We are from five dioceses in Papua. Even though the bishops of these dioceses are silent over what is happening, we hope our voices echo in the hearts of the people," he added.

He said they were appealing to the international community because the Indonesian government often does not recognize the dire situation in Papua, and even covers it up, including at several forums at the United Nations.

“To stop this kind of denial, which is very embarrassing, let the UN come here to see our situation. We hope other countries listen to this," he said.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Catholic leaders are duty-bound to be defenders of children
Catholic leaders are duty-bound to be defenders of children
Indonesian Ulema Council member arrested for terror link
Indonesian Ulema Council member arrested for terror link
Philippines gives medical workers Covid booster jabs
Philippines gives medical workers Covid booster jabs
Cambodia urged to set free all political prisoners
Cambodia urged to set free all political prisoners
Thailand rejects concerns over Lao hydroelectric projects
Thailand rejects concerns over Lao hydroelectric projects
Fear and trauma haunt Myanmar’s freed political prisoners
Fear and trauma haunt Myanmar’s freed political prisoners
Support Us

Latest News

Catholic leaders are duty-bound to be defenders of children
Nov 17, 2021
Tiananmen vigil leader invokes Gandhi at Hong Kong sentencing
Nov 17, 2021
Pakistani rights commission accepts prelate's resignation
Nov 17, 2021
200 priests seek foreign help in Indonesia's Papua region
Nov 17, 2021
Indonesian Ulema Council member arrested for terror link
Nov 17, 2021
Philippines gives medical workers Covid booster jabs
Nov 17, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Catholic leaders are duty-bound to be defenders of children
Nov 17, 2021
Does the world care about victims of religious fanaticism?
Nov 16, 2021
A brave daughter's shining example of filial piety
Nov 15, 2021
Letter from Rome: Pope Francis doesn't really want a poor Church
Nov 15, 2021
Teaching terror: A black mark against Indonesian education
Nov 12, 2021

Features

Native clergy embrace legacy of Bangladesh's foreign missioners
Nov 17, 2021
Fear and trauma haunt Myanmar’s freed political prisoners
Nov 16, 2021
Vietnamese Catholics revisit martyrs' virtues
Nov 16, 2021
Outcry over Thai court's sedition declaration
Nov 15, 2021
'We are a country': Taiwanese embrace their identity
Nov 11, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Jerusalem gets a facelift as it awaits the return of tourists

Jerusalem gets a facelift as it awaits the return of tourists
Benedict XVI is still speaking to African Catholics

Benedict XVI is still speaking to African Catholics

Abuse commission says Church is fixated on sexual morality

Abuse commission says Church is “fixated” on sexual morality
The problem with transubstantiation

The problem with transubstantiation

Struggling to Listen

Struggling to Listen
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.