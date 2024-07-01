News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
20 inmates stage Pakistan jailbreak, 1 killed

Militant groups have organised several mass jailbreaks in the past, including one that sprung 400 prisoners
Pakistan-controlled Kashmir policemen investigate after the detainees' prison break in Poonch district jail in Rawalakot city, about 110 kilometers (68 miles) south of Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, on June 30. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Muzaffarabad
Published: July 01, 2024 05:00 AM GMT
Updated: July 01, 2024 05:47 AM GMT

Twenty detainees, some accused of terrorism, staged a prison break in Pakistan-administered Kashmir on June 30, officials told AFP, adding that one was "killed in the crossfire" during the escape.

"The inmates had a revolver that they used to hold a sentry hostage," said Badar Munir, an official with the regional ministry of interior.

"It is unclear whether they seized it [the weapon] from jail officials or if it was brought in from outside," Munir added.

The incident took place at the Poonch district jail in Rawalakot city, about 110 kilometers (68 miles) south of Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

"In total, 20 people escaped from the prison. One was killed in the crossfire, while 19 others remain at large," the inspector general of Kashmir prisons, Waheed Ali Gillani, told AFP.

A senior local police official, Riaz Mughal, told AFP that police had blocked the entry and exit points of Rawalakot, and a search operation was currently underway to locate the escapees.

Prisons in Pakistan are notorious for overcrowding, poor conditions, corruption and human rights violations. Additionally, slow judicial processes contribute to prolonged stays for prisoners.

Militant groups have organized several mass jailbreaks in Pakistan in the past, including one in the northwestern town of Bannu in 2012 that sprung 400 prisoners.

