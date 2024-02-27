News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

2 million animals dead as extreme cold hits Mongolia

This winter has been more severe than usual with lower-than-normal temperatures and very heavy snowfall
2 million animals dead as extreme cold hits Mongolia

This picture taken on Feb. 22 shows a dog howling next to dead sheep and goats amid extremely cold weather conditions in Bayanmunkh, in Mongolia's Khentii Province. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Bayanmunkh Sum
Published: February 27, 2024 05:04 AM GMT

More than two million animals have died in Mongolia so far this winter, a government official said Monday, as the country endures extreme cold and snow.

The landlocked country is no stranger to severe weather from December to March when temperatures plummet as low as minus 50 degrees Celsius (minus 58 Fahrenheit) in some areas.

But this winter has been more severe than usual, with lower than normal temperatures and very heavy snowfall, the United Nations said in a recent report.

As of Monday, 2.1 million head of livestock had died from starvation and exhaustion, Gantulga Batsaikhan of the country's agriculture ministry said.

Mongolia had 64.7 million such animals, including sheep, goats, horses, and cows, at the end of 2023, official statistics show.

The extreme weather is known as "dzud" and typically results in the deaths of huge numbers of livestock.

The United Nations said climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of dzuds.

Mongolia has experienced six dzuds in the past decade, including the winter of 2022-23 when 4.4 million head of livestock perished.

This year's dzud has been exacerbated by a summer drought that prevented animals from building up enough fatty stores to survive the harsh winter.

'Praying for warmer weather' 

Seventy percent of Mongolia is experiencing "dzud or near dzud" conditions, the UN said.

That compares with 17 percent of the country at the same time in 2023.

"The winter started with heavy snow but suddenly air temperatures rose, and the snow melted," herder Tuvshinbayar Byambaa told AFP.

"Then the temperatures dropped again, turning the melting snow into ice."

That ice makes it hard for the livestock to break through to the grass below, he said, preventing them from grazing and forcing many herders to borrow money for feed.

"The weather changes are so sudden these days," Tuvshinbayar said.

The deadliest dzud on record was the winter of 2010-11, when more than 10 million animals died -- almost a quarter of the country's total livestock at the time.

Snowfall this year -- the heaviest since 1975 -- has compounded herders' woes, trapping them in colder areas and making them unable to buy food and hay for their animals from the nearby towns.

Mongolia is one of the most sparsely populated countries in the world and about one-third of its population of 3.3 million people is nomadic.

The government has promised to help, launching a campaign to deliver hay fodder to herders in a bid to prevent further losses of crucial commodities like meat and cashmere, one of the country's top exports.

But for now, Tuvshinbayar and his fellow herders can only pray for warmer weather.

"It is becoming too hard to be a herder -- we suffer drought and flood in summer and dzud in winter," he told AFP.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

"I'll start losing my animals if the snow does not melt in the coming months," he added.

"All herders are praying for warmer weather to melt this ice, so our animals can reach the grass."

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Jose Corazon Tala-oc of Kalibo, Philippines
Read More...
Coadjutor Archbishop
Coadjutor Archbishop Fransiskus Nipa of Makassar, Indonesia
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Christophorus Tri Harsono of Purwokerto , Indonesia
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Moses Doraboina Prakasam of Nellore , India
Read More...
Latest News
Korea’s falling birth rate blamed for drop in blood donors
Korea’s falling birth rate blamed for drop in blood donors
Outrage in Poland after pope accepts prelate's resignation
Outrage in Poland after pope accepts prelate's resignation
Priestly ministry speaks with deeds rather than words: pope
Priestly ministry speaks with deeds rather than words: pope
Bishops speak for Catholics' liberty to 'meet migrants' basic needs'
Bishops speak for Catholics' liberty to 'meet migrants' basic needs'
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.