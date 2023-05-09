News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

2 Indian priests arrested during raid on orphanage

St. Francis Sevadham Orphanage, located on a prime 277-acre plot of land in Madhya Pradesh, is constantly targeted

2 Indian priests arrested during raid on orphanage

The chaotic scene outside St. Francis Sevadham Orphanage on Jan. 6, 2022, when officials accompanied by police tried to forcibly evict child inmates before a high court order restraining them. (Photo supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: May 09, 2023 11:40 AM GMT

Updated: May 09, 2023 01:45 PM GMT

Two Catholic priests have been arrested in the central Indian Madhya Pradesh state for allegedly obstructing government officials when they came for a surprise raid of a Catholic orphanage.

The priests were, however, released on bail by a court on May 8, hours after they were arrested for allegedly preventing the members of the state's child rights panel during the raid on St. Francis Sevadham Orphanage in Shyampur in Sagar diocese.

“We were charged with false case after we objected to the inspection team, which wanted to climb on the altar,” said Father E. P. Joshy, youth director of Sagar diocese, who was picked up by the state police along with Father Naveen B.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

Joshy came to the campus of the orphanage following information that a team from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, led by its chairperson Priyank Kanoongo, was conducting a flash raid.

“The team besides inspecting the orphanage also searched the church, convent, presbytery, and two hostels of children,” the priest said.

“Father Naveen and I tried to tell them that the altar of a church for any Catholic is divine. But they climbed onto it and dismantled the holy objects,” the priest said.

“They immediately summoned the police who thrashed us in front of everyone,” the priest lamented. 

The inspection team forcefully took away a resident of the orphanage alleging complaints from his parents. However, they did not produce any documentary evidence to substantiate their claim, said Father Sinto Varghese, director of the orphanage.

The team, according to orphanage officials, destroyed computers, CCTVs, mobile phones and important documents and has leveled conversion charges against the orphanage administration.

“They collected many materials and other documents from the orphanage and accused us of conversion,” Father Varghese told UCA News on May 9.

This is not the first time the orphanage in the pro-Hindu party-ruled state came under the scanner of the child rights panel.

In January 2022, an attempt was made by the District Child Welfare Committee to evict 44 students on charges that they were made to eat beef and forced to convert to Christianity. 

Orthodox Hindus revere cows as holy and abhor eating beef.

The case was proved false later when a state court restrained the government from removing the students to a state-run facility.

“There is a restraint order from the top court against inspection by the child rights panel. We told them, but they ignored us. We will move the court for contempt of court proceedings,” Varghese said.

The district panel had earlier in December 2021 tried to target the institution based on a false complaint of religious conversion.

The multiple raids by the child rights panel come as the application for renewal of the orphanage license has been pending before the right-wing government since 2020. The matter is now pending before the high court in Madhya Pradesh.

The orphanage is located on a prime 277-acre plot of land granted to the Church during the colonial British era.

According to Church sources, the property is targeted by land sharks, backed by Hindu groups and the pro-Hindu government in Madhya Pradesh state.

The pro-Hindu party of Bharatiya Janta Party, which rules most Indian states including Madhya Pradesh, has enacted or sharpened sweeping anti-conversion laws. Christian leaders say these laws aim to target Christian missionary work.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Asian theology should consider local realities, heritage: experts Asian theology should consider local realities, heritage: experts
2 Indian priests arrested during raid on orphanage 2 Indian priests arrested during raid on orphanage
Do childless adults in Japan face parental harassment? Do childless adults in Japan face parental harassment?
Myanmar Church prays for peace as junta airstrikes continue Myanmar Church prays for peace as junta airstrikes continue
HK Christian group accused of same-sex conversion therapy HK Christian group accused of same-sex conversion therapy
Korean Church holds life concert for death penalty abolition Korean Church holds life concert for death penalty abolition
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Khandwa

Diocese of Khandwa

In a land area of 24,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the revenue districts of Khandwa, Burhanpur,

Read more
Diocese of Pingliang

Diocese of Pingliang

The diocese of Pingliang covers the cities of Pingliang and Qingyang. There are 2 districts and 13 some counties under

Read more
Diocese of Salem

Diocese of Salem

The diocesan territory covers a land area of 9,624 square kilometers and includes the civil districts of Salem and

Read more
Archdiocese of Nanchang

Archdiocese of Nanchang

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Nanchang is an archdiocese based in the city

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.