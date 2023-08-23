News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

2 held for attack on Christians in India’s capital

Four days after attack, a police force remains deployed outside the prayer hall in Delhi to check further violence

Christians, including priests, take part in a candlelight march for peace and harmony at St Paul's Church in Amritsar on Sept 3, 2022, following an incident in which four masked men allegedly vandalized a statue inside the church

Christians, including priests, take part in a candlelight march for peace and harmony at St Paul's Church in Amritsar on Sept 3, 2022, following an incident in which four masked men allegedly vandalized a statue inside the church. (Photo: AFP / UNAN files)

Bijay Kumar Minj

By Bijay Kumar Minj

Published: August 23, 2023 10:36 AM GMT

Updated: August 23, 2023 11:24 AM GMT

Two people have been arrested in connection with the Aug. 20 attack on a Christian prayer service in India’s national capital.

“Police told me that they have arrested two people in connection with the attack on our church,” Pastor Satpal Bhati, whose prayer service was targeted by a violent mob in East Delhi, told UCA News on Aug. 23.

The pastor, who runs the Siyyon Prathna Bhawan, an independent Protestant Church in Delhi’s Tahirpur area, said he visited the police station on Aug. 22 after being called for further investigation.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The district administration has deployed police forces outside the church to check further violence, he added.

Pastor Bhati said that the district magistrate’s office has acknowledged that two women were injured when the mob targeted the prayer service. "In fact, three women and two men were hurt," he said.

The mob, reported to be affiliated with a hardline Hindu outfit, later protested outside the police station, saying the Christian group was engaged in religious conversion.

“We are worried that if the mob can protest outside the police station without fear, I am afraid they could do anything in the area,” Bhati said.

According to media reports, Christians were attacked by members of the Bajrang Dal (Brigade of Lord Hanuman), a sister organization of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Nearly 100 armed men were also carrying loudspeakers when they entered the assembly hall, the reports said. 

The mob, according to the police, damaged church properties and shouted provocative slogans inside it. 

However, Vinod Bansal, national spokesperson of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (World Hindu Council) said in a statement on Aug. 22 that “it was not a church but a house."

"The members of the Bajrang Dal were distributing raksha sutras (security threads) in the locality when they encountered the prayer meeting,” the statement claimed.

Bansal said that like other parts of the country, Delhi is also witnessing a rising number of conversion cases, which go unchecked due to the lack of a dedicated law to prevent them.

Nearly 11 Indian states, most of them ruled by the pro-Hindu party of Modi, have enacted a sweeping anti-conversion law, which is often used to target Christians.

Earlier, the BJP ruled the Delhi state. But, the state has been led by the Aam Aadmi Party of Arvind Kejriwal since 2018. 

However, law and order in the state are handled by the Delhi police, which reports to the federal government headed by Modi.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Christian persecution on the rise in Asia, world Christian persecution on the rise in Asia, world
Bangladesh’s city cleaners survive amid filth, uncertainty Bangladesh’s city cleaners survive amid filth, uncertainty
Philippine bill to allow exams without tuition fees sparks row Philippine bill to allow exams without tuition fees sparks row
2 held for attack on Christians in India’s capital 2 held for attack on Christians in India’s capital
Educators worry about poll campaigns in Indonesian schools Educators worry about poll campaigns in Indonesian schools
Wage hike fails to impress inflation-hit Lao workers Wage hike fails to impress inflation-hit Lao workers
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Batticaloa

Diocese of Batticaloa

On 3. July 2012, the Holy Father Pope Benedict  XVI, by a special Bull created the Diocese of  Batticaloa, by

Read more
Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City

Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City

In a land area of 2,093.7 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Ho Chi Minh City, except for its Cu Chi

Read more
Archdiocese of Fuzhou

Archdiocese of Fuzhou

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Fuzhou is an archdiocese located in the city

Read more
Diocese of Daet

Diocese of Daet

In a land area of 2,200.01 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil province of Camarines

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.