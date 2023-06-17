News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

2 deaths reported as cyclone eases over Indian coast

Biparjoy packed sustained winds of up to 125 kilometers (78 miles) per hour as it struck, but weakened overnight

2 deaths reported as cyclone eases over Indian coast

An aerial picture shows residents wading along a waterlogged road in Mandvi on June 16 after Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Mandvi

By AFP, Mandvi

Published: June 17, 2023 06:23 AM GMT

Updated: June 17, 2023 06:27 AM GMT

Cyclone Biparjoy tore down power poles and uprooted trees Friday after pummelling the Indian coastline, but the storm was weaker than feared and there were two confirmed deaths.

More than 180,000 people in the Indian state of Gujarat and Pakistan's neighboring Sindh province fled the path of Biparjoy -- which means "disaster" in Bengali -- before it made landfall on Thursday evening.

The storm packed sustained winds of up to 125 kilometers (78 miles) per hour as it struck -- but weakened overnight. Indian forecasters said it could slow to maximum sustained winds of 50 km per hour by Saturday morning.

The Many Faces of Asian Mary in Asia
and the World

Two men in Bhavnagar district died on Thursday evening after drowning in flood waters, the Gujarat state government said.

Another 23 people had been injured in the storm, relief director C.C. Patel told AFP.

Driving rain and howling winds continued to lash the state's coast on Friday despite the worst of the danger receding.

"There was no light, it was all pitch dark. The buffaloes were wailing," farmer Usman Karmi, 48, told AFP.

"I've never seen a storm like this in my life, it was very frightening."

State relief commissioner Alok Pandey told reporters that nearly 500 homes had been partially damaged after Biparjoy made landfall.

More than 1,000 villages around the coast were without electricity on Friday as the force of the storm knocked down power lines.

Rescue crews were working to clear trees knocked onto roads and restore access to villages.

In Gujarat, more than 100,000 people had been moved from the storm's path before it struck, the state government said, as well as 82,000 others in Pakistan.

Pakistan climate change minister Sherry Rehman said "no human lives were lost" on her side of the border.

"Thank God it did not directly hit the coastal areas of Pakistan," she told broadcaster Dunya.

'So far, so good' 

On Friday, shops and markets gradually reopened under drizzling skies and a cool ocean breeze in Thatta, a Pakistani city around 50 kilometers inland.

"So far, so good," said 40-year-old government worker Hashim Shaikh. "We were pushed into a state of fear for the past several days, but now it seems to be over."

In the fishing port of Keti Bandar -- forecast to be hardest hit by the storm -- "there was zero damage", according to engineer Rahimullah Qureshi from the Sindh provincial irrigation department.

Cyclones are a regular and deadly menace on the coast of the northern Indian Ocean, where tens of millions of people live.

In 2021, the coast of Gujarat was hit by the more powerful Cyclone Tauktae, which killed more than 150 people and caused large-scale destruction.

More than 4,000 people died in India when another cyclone hit the same coastline in 1998.

Scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer with climate change.

Roxy Mathew Koll, a climate researcher at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, said cyclones derive their energy from warm waters, and that surface temperatures in the Arabian Sea were 1.2 to 1.4 degrees Celsius (34 to 35 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than four decades ago.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Philippine judge steps down from Duterte critic's case Philippine judge steps down from Duterte critic's case
2 deaths reported as cyclone eases over Indian coast 2 deaths reported as cyclone eases over Indian coast
Anglican bishop becomes Catholic, says call seems natural Anglican bishop becomes Catholic, says call seems natural
US bishops approve plan for Hispanic, Latino ministry US bishops approve plan for Hispanic, Latino ministry
Pope returns to Vatican, to go ahead with trips abroad Pope returns to Vatican, to go ahead with trips abroad
Catholic nuns want justice for India's female wrestlers Catholic nuns want justice for India's female wrestlers
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Palembang

Archdiocese of Palembang

The early history of the Catholic Church in South Sumatra began when Jesuit Father J. van Meurs arrived in 1887 in

Read more
Diocese of Yongjia (Wenzhou)

Diocese of Yongjia (Wenzhou)

Wenzhou diocese covers three districts, two county-level cities and six counties. The former diocese of Lishui is also

Read more
Diocese of Thanjavur

Diocese of Thanjavur

The diocese covers a land area of 9,583 square kilometers and includes the entire civil districts of Thanjavur,

Read more
Archdiocese of Tuguegarao

Archdiocese of Tuguegarao

In a land area of 9,000.7 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil Province of Cagayan North

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.