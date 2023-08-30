News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Hong Kong

2 arrested in Hong Kong for 'foreign collusion'

Authorities have arrested more than 260 people under a sweeping national security law enacted by China

2 arrested in Hong Kong for 'foreign collusion'

Cardinal Joseph Zen (fourth from right) with others attends a press conference at Salesian Missionary House in Hong Kong on Aug. 18, 2021, to announce the closure of the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund. Two men arrested recently were linked to the now-defunct group that helped pay legal and medical costs for people arrested during the 2019 protests. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Hong Kong

By AFP, Hong Kong

Published: August 30, 2023 05:13 AM GMT

Updated: August 30, 2023 06:31 AM GMT

Two Hong Kong men were arrested on Tuesday for colluding with "a foreign country or with external elements" to endanger national security, police said, part of Beijing's long-running crackdown on what remains of the city's pro-democracy movement.

China in 2020 enacted a sweeping national security law in Hong Kong after the finance hub saw months of huge and sometimes violent protests calling for greater democratic rights.

Authorities have arrested more than 260 people under the law, with around 80 of them convicted or awaiting sentencing.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Police said the two men arrested Tuesday, aged 33 and 59, were suspected of "conspiracy to collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security".

They were also accused of "conspiracy to incite others to commit riot", police added.

The two men, whom authorities did not name, were linked to the "612 Humanitarian Relief Fund", a now-defunct group that helped pay legal and medical costs for people arrested during the 2019 protests.

The duo was suspected of colluding with the fund to "receive donations from various overseas organizations to support people who have fled overseas or organizations which called for sanctions against Hong Kong", police said.

Identical allegations were made on August 10 when Hong Kong police arrested 10 other people with ties to the fund.

The fund disbanded in October 2021 after national security police demanded it hand over details that included information about its donors and beneficiaries.

Authorities have accused the group of fomenting dissent among jailed protesters and scrutinized its ties with Hong Kong activists who have fled overseas.

Last month, police put out bounties of HK$1 million ($128,000) each on eight pro-democracy activists living abroad, accusing them of violating the security law.

Some of the targeted activists have decried the bounties as "harassment" and the move was condemned by the United States, Britain and Australia.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Pope comes to visit a 'mustard seed' in global Church Pope comes to visit a 'mustard seed' in global Church
South Asians 'breathe world’s most polluted air' South Asians 'breathe world’s most polluted air'
Eighty Years of Jean-Paul Sartre’s ‘Being And Nothingness’ Eighty Years of Jean-Paul Sartre’s ‘Being And Nothingness’
Pope's visit to isolated Mongolia eyes geopolitics Pope's visit to isolated Mongolia eyes geopolitics
CELAM report portrays post-Covid crisis in Latin America CELAM report portrays post-Covid crisis in Latin America
Group kicks off national pro-life relay in Manhattan Group kicks off national pro-life relay in Manhattan
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Zhoucun

Diocese of Zhoucun

Zhoucun Diocese covers the cities of Zibo, Binzhou and

Read more
Diocese of Catarman

Diocese of Catarman

In a land area of 3,498 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil jurisdiction of the province of

Read more
Diocese of Manokwari-Sorong

Diocese of Manokwari-Sorong

The diocese of Manokwari-Sorong is located in West Papua province. It covers an area of 111.835 square kilometers, with

Read more
Diocese of Yongjia (Wenzhou)

Diocese of Yongjia (Wenzhou)

Wenzhou diocese covers three districts, two county-level cities and six counties. The former diocese of Lishui is also

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.