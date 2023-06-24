News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Nepal

19 dead in South Asia monsoon floods

Thousands are seeking shelter from flooding and landslides in Nepal and India while Bangladesh is also on alert

19 dead in South Asia monsoon floods

People removed furniture from their house in a flooded area following monsoon rains in Kenduguri village of Bajali district, some 105 Km from Guwahati in India's Assam state on June 23, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Kathmandu

By AFP, Kathmandu

Published: June 24, 2023 05:55 AM GMT

Updated: June 24, 2023 06:03 AM GMT

At least 19 people are dead after floods triggered by South Asia's annual monsoon, with a week of relentless rains forcing thousands of people to seek shelter in India.

Floods are common and cause widespread devastation during the treacherous monsoon season, but experts say climate change is increasing their frequency, ferocity and unpredictability.

The toll from flooding and landslides last weekend in Nepal had risen to 14 by Friday, with more than two dozen still missing, according to officials.

The Many Faces of Asian Mary in Asia
and the World

"Search and rescue teams are still on the ground," Dhruba Bahadur Khadka, a spokesman for the country's national disaster authority, told AFP on Friday.

Four others were killed after flooding in landslides in India's remote Himalayan state of Arunachal Pradesh near the Chinese border, disaster management authorities there said Thursday.

Authorities in neighbouring Assam state said one person had died in flood waters by Thursday evening, with more than 1,300 villages inundated.

Around 14,000 people had left their homes for emergency shelters, Assam's disaster agency added.

Bangladesh is also on alert after forecasters warned of potential floods in northern districts bordering India.

At least 20,000 families had so far been affected by flooding in low-lying areas around the northern district of Kurigram, authorities said.

"The major rivers in the region are swelling," district administrator Mohammad Rezaul Karin told AFP. "The situation may worsen anytime if the flow from upstream increases."

The Asian Summer Monsoon is essentially a colossal sea breeze that brings South Asia 70-80 percent of its annual rainfall between June and September every year.

It is vital for agriculture and therefore for the livelihoods of millions of farmers and food security in a region of around two billion people.

But it also brings destruction every year in landslides and floods.

A 2021 study by the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) tracking shifts in the monsoon from the mid-20th century suggested it was becoming stronger and more erratic.

Last year catastrophic monsoon floods put a third of Pakistan under water, damaging two million homes and killing more than 1,700 people.

Bangladesh saw record flooding the same year that killed more than 100 people and cut off seven million others, with relief efforts continuing for months.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

19 dead in South Asia monsoon floods 19 dead in South Asia monsoon floods
US indicts Chinese firms, individuals for trafficking fentanyl chemicals US indicts Chinese firms, individuals for trafficking fentanyl chemicals
New and evolving dating apps help Catholics find spouses New and evolving dating apps help Catholics find spouses
Papal panel seeks public input on safeguarding principles Papal panel seeks public input on safeguarding principles
Artists must share truth for a better world, pope says Artists must share truth for a better world, pope says
Media outrage brings Holi back to Pakistan universities Media outrage brings Holi back to Pakistan universities
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Xichang

Diocese of Xichang

In a land area of approximately 120,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the cities of Xichang and

Read more
Archdiocese of Dili

Archdiocese of Dili

Timor Leste has 13 districts served by three dioceses: Dili, Baucau, and Maliana. The diocese of Dili covers six

Read more
Diocese of Daejeon

Diocese of Daejeon

In a land area of 9,140 square kilometers, the Daejeon diocesan territory includes Daejeon Metropolitan City and

Read more
Archdiocese of Bhopal

Archdiocese of Bhopal

In a land area of 25, 000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers revenue districts of Bhopal, Harda,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.