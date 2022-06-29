News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

19 dead in India after building collapses in monsoon

Rescuers pull 14 people out of the rubble at a four-story building in Mumbai

Rescue workers stand beside the collapsed building in Mumbai on June 28

Rescue workers stand beside the collapsed building in Mumbai on June 28. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Mumbai

By AFP, Mumbai

Published: June 29, 2022 06:33 AM GMT

Updated: June 29, 2022 08:55 AM GMT

At least 19 people were killed when monsoon rains caused a four-story building to collapse in the Indian megacity of Mumbai, authorities said.

The structure, located next to a slum in a central city district, collapsed just before midnight on June 27, according to officials.

Fourteen people had been rescued by June 28 evening but emergency workers retrieved 19 bodies from the rubble.

"Search and rescue operations are continuing," a spokesperson for the National Disaster Response Force told AFP.

At least six of those killed were between 18 and 21 years old, city authorities said.

Heavy rainfall was hampering operations as rescuers moved concrete slabs and sifted through mud and rubble searching for survivors.

"I pray that people listen to civic authorities and shift to alternate locations to avoid tragic disasters like this"

One woman, believed to be the sister of one of the victims, was seen wailing and crying as a body was carried into an ambulance.

Monsoon rains from June to September are vital to replenishing rivers and groundwater in India but the deluge also causes widespread destruction.

Building collapses are common during this period, with old and rickety structures buckling under days of non-stop rain.

Maharashtra state minister Aditya Thackeray urged residents to evacuate other similarly "dilapidated" buildings.

"I pray that people listen to civic authorities and shift to alternate locations to avoid tragic disasters like this," Thackeray said while visiting the scene.

The western state of Maharashtra, of which Mumbai is the capital, was hit badly last year when monsoon-triggered floods and landslides killed 200 people and forced a quarter of a million to evacuate their homes.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

From pariah to president: Marcos takes over Philippines' top job From pariah to president: Marcos takes over Philippines' top job
Church-run drug rehab center honored in Bangladesh Church-run drug rehab center honored in Bangladesh
Pope Francis congratulates next Philippine president Pope Francis congratulates next Philippine president
Fuel crisis disrupts lives across Sri Lanka Fuel crisis disrupts lives across Sri Lanka
Cambodia's Hun Sen confirms next year's general election Cambodia's Hun Sen confirms next year's general election
World leaders renew calls for releasing political prisoners in Myanmar World leaders renew calls for releasing political prisoners in Myanmar
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Those who decide and those who carry out the orders

Those who decide and those who carry out the orders

A synodal Church must listen to the voice of all the baptized

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.