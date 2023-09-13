18 Iraq police get jail terms over Sweden embassy attack

The desecration of the Qur'an this summer sparked tensions between Scandinavian countries and nations in the Middle East
Iraqi riot police try to disperse supporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr gathering for a protest outside the Swedish embassy in Baghdad on July 20. (Photo: AFP)
An Iraqi court gave 18 police officers jail sentences of up to three years Tuesday for failing to stop protesters storming and torching Sweden's embassy in Baghdad, security officials said.
Supporters of the powerful Shiite Muslim cleric Moqtada Sadr set the Swedish embassy in Baghdad alight on the night of July 20, after a Stockholm-based Iraqi refugee desecrated the Koran in Stockholm.
The Internal Security Forces court in Baghdad on Tuesday found 18 police officers guilty of failing to carry out their duties by allowing the protesters to attack the embassy, said a copy of the verdict seen by AFP.
Get the latest from UCA News. Sign-up to receive our daily newsletter
Eight police received three-year jail terms, seven got two years and three months and three others were sentenced to 18 months in prison according to the text authenticated by an interior ministry official who attended the hearing.
Some of the police involved in the case were permanently disbarred from the force, according to the verdict.
The officers, who included members of the diplomatic protection forces, can appeal the ruling.
The desecration of the Koran, which happened repeatedly in Sweden and Denmark this summer, sparked tensions between the Scandinavian countries and Muslim nations in the Middle East.
Iraq retaliated against Stockholm for permitting protests in which the Koran was desecrated by announcing the expulsion of Sweden's ambassador.
Swedish authorities had allowed the demonstrations on free-speech grounds but said giving their permission did not signal any approval of the action taken in the protests.
Help us keep UCA News independent
The Church in Asia needs objective and independent journalism to speak the truth about the Church and the state. With a network of professionally qualified journalists and editors across Asia, UCA News is all about this mission.
A small donation of US$2 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goal.
Share your comments
The Hamhung diocesan territory stretches over 52,322 square kilometers and covers Hamkyongnam and Hamkyongbuk
Antipolo diocese comprises the whole province of Rizal, including the whole city of Marikina. The territorial area is
In a land area of 4,955.9 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil provinces of Siquijor and Negros
Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...
The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...
Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...