News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

18 die in Indonesian Easter truck crash tragedy

Mainly Catholic victims were headed to West Papuan capital for religious festival when vehicle struck hillside, overturned

18 die in Indonesian Easter truck crash tragedy

Members of a search and rescue team carry a victim's body after a truck heading down a mountain in Indonesia's West Papua province crashed into a hillside on April 13. (Photo: AFP/Manokwari Search and Rescue Team)

Katharina Reny Lestari

By Katharina R. Lestari, Jakarta

Published: April 14, 2022 08:02 AM GMT

Updated: April 14, 2022 08:09 AM GMT

At least 18 people, many of them Catholics, were killed when a truck carrying more than two dozen people crashed on a mountain road near an illegal gold mine in Indonesia’s West Papua province.

The overcrowded truck, which was taking miners and their families to the provincial capital Manokwari for Easter celebrations, hit a hillside and overturned in Arfak Mountain district on April 13, police said.

Among the victims, who came from predominantly Catholic East Nusa Tenggara province, was a baby. Ten other people were seriously injured in the accident.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

West Papua Police spokesman Adam Erwindi said a suspected brake failure caused the truck driver to lose control and hit the hillside as it descended a steep mountain slope near Minyambouw village.

He said 13 people died at the scene and five others died while being rushed to hospital.

Clinton Tallo, head of the East Nusa Tenggara community in West Papua, said some of the victims had worked at the gold mine for several years while others had only worked there a couple of weeks.

All the victims were later flown to their hometowns in Belu, Sikka and Kupang districts for their funerals.

Theodora Ewalde Taek, a Catholic from Bula district, said many people have been left shocked by the tragedy as they knew some of the victims.

“I come from the same village as a Catholic family who were victims of the accident. A father and his three-year-old child died, while his wife lost a leg in the accident,” she told UCA News.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Sri Lankans abandon holiday celebrations for protests Sri Lankans abandon holiday celebrations for protests
Bangladesh welcomes Bengali New Year Bangladesh welcomes Bengali New Year
The resurrection of Holy Week in the Philippines The resurrection of Holy Week in the Philippines
What is holy about innocent suffering? What is holy about innocent suffering?
Vietnam priests urged to be in communion with laity Vietnam priests urged to be in communion with laity
Filipino bishop gives priests election rallying cry Filipino bishop gives priests election rallying cry

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Revisiting Waste Land at this time of war in Ukraine

Revisiting "Waste Land" at this time of war in Ukraine

Sights and sounds and fear will surely be remembered from days of endurance as homes are destroyed and streets are littered with the waste of war

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.