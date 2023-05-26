12 jailed Indian pastors, 9 others get bail

They were booked under the stringent anti-conversion law in Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in the country

Christians participating in a prayer meeting in the city of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: Facebook)

The embattled Christian community in a north Indian state has heaved a collective sigh of relief after 12 jailed pastors and nine other faithful were granted bail in a case involving the alleged violation of stringent anti-conversion law.

“It is a major victory for us,” said Dinanath Jaiswal, a social activist who is helping the Christians with the legal cases filed against them in Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state.

Pastors Vijay Masih and Ajay Samuel, who got bail from the Allahabad High Court this week, the top court in India’s largest state, had spent more than six months in jail after they were charged with violating provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.

More universal than Catholicism?

Mary among Asian religions

There are at least 33 pastors and believers languishing in different jails in 12 districts in Uttar Pradesh, where Christians account for a mere 0.18 of its 200 million population.

“Definitely, it is a matter of great joy and pride as our 12 brothers are out on bail,” Jaiswal told UCA News on May 26. “Now, our effort will be to release the 21 others, including pastors and believers, languishing in different jails for no fault of theirs."

He said all the Christians arrested in the state were "victims of misuse of the state’s anti-conversion law.”

“The constitution guarantees freedom to follow a religion, but when Christians exercise their constitutional right it is falsely branded as an anti-conversion activity and they are arrested,” Jaiswal added.

The anti-conversion law makes it clear that no person shall convert or attempt to convert, either directly or otherwise, any other person from one religion to another by use or practice of misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by marriage, nor shall any person abet, convince or conspire such conversion.

The law has a provision of imprisoning the violators for up to 10 years and the imposition of a maximum fine of Rs 50,000 (US$690).

“Christians partially face targeted attacks from right-wing Hindu organizations who take advantage of this law, branding our prayer services and even family gatherings as mass conversion events,” observed a Church leader who preferred not to be named.

He said it was easy for anyone to target a Christian prayer gathering or a donation or gift to a non-Christian as a case of religious conversion.

“In case of a religious conversion, the complaint should come from either those converted or from their close family members, but in all these cases our people are in jail despite not a single complaint from the converted or their families,” he said.

Often police register cases after pro-Hindu activists lodged complaints, he said.

“This seems to be the strategy to harass Christians in false cases,” the Church leader said.

Eleven states in India have enacted an anti-conversion law, but not a single conversion case has led to a conviction in a court of law.

Human rights groups have challenged their constitutional validity in India’s top court. Since India’s Supreme Court has not stayed their implementation, the anti-conversion laws remain in force in the 11 states.

Lend your helping hand! Christ calls, Asians respond is a new series of features that explore the life of individuals who discovered Christ in the face of misunderstandings and even opposition from those around them. Responding to Christ’s call these men and women have become beacons of inspiration for those around them. Read more about them here. Such features come to you for FREE, but it cost us to produce them. Help UCA News publish such great stories. Donate Now

Latest News