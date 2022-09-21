News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Myanmar

11 schoolchildren killed in Myanmar air strike: UNICEF

UN chief Antonio Guterres has condemned the strike on a village in the Sagaing region, according to his office

A young victim of an air strike on a school building in Depeyin township in Myanmar's northwest Sagaing region, a day after an attack on the village by a Myanmar military helicopter, on Sept. 17

A young victim of an air strike on a school building in Depeyin township in Myanmar's northwest Sagaing region, a day after an attack on the village by a Myanmar military helicopter, on Sept. 17. (Photo: AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: September 21, 2022 05:56 AM GMT

Updated: September 21, 2022 05:58 AM GMT

At least 11 schoolchildren died in an air strike and firing on a Myanmar village, according to the United Nations children's agency, an attack the country's junta said targeted rebels hiding in the area.

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Tuesday condemned the strike, according to his office, which stated at least 13 people died, including the 11 students.

The Southeast Asian country has been in chaos since the military seized power in a coup in February last year, with nearly 2,300 civilians killed in a crackdown on dissent according to a local monitoring group.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The Sagaing region in the country's northwest has experienced some of the fiercest fighting, and clashes between anti-coup fighters and the military have seen entire villages burned down.

The UN children's agency UNICEF condemned Friday's violence in Depeyin township in Sagaing.

"On 16 September, at least 11 children died in an air strike and indiscriminate fire in civilian areas," UNICEF said in a statement issued Monday.

It said schools must be safe and never targeted.

"At least 15 children from the same school are still missing," UNICEF said, calling for their immediate safe release.

Guterres, who on Tuesday was hosting world leaders at the UN General Assembly, "strongly condemns the attacks by Myanmar armed forces on a school in Let Yet Kone" and offered his condolences to victims' families, his spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement.

Such attacks on schools in contravention of international humanitarian law constitute "grave violations against children in times of armed conflict strongly condemned by the Security Council," the Guterres spokesman said, calling for the perpetrators to be held accountable.

Video footage obtained from a local community group shows a classroom with blood on the floor, damage to the roof and a mother crying over her son's dead body.

'They just attacked' 

The junta said they had sent troops in helicopters to Let Yet Kone after receiving a tip-off that fighters from the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) -- an ethnic rebel group -- and from a local anti-coup militia were moving weapons in the area.

The military accused the rebel fighters of using civilians as human shields, and said it had seized mines and explosives from the village.

"Security members gave necessary medical treatment and arranged to send patients to a nearby hospital," the military said in a statement.

Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun on Tuesday accused the KIA of taking villagers to a monastery and then firing on troops from there.

A villager contacted by AFP rejected the military's suggestions there were fighters in the area.

"They just attacked the school. They say someone attacked them, then they fought back but this is not true," said the villager, who spoke on condition of anonymity for their own safety.

The villager said the military had taken away some of the bodies and detained multiple people, including children and teachers.

Save the Children Asia Regional Director Hassan Noor said schools should be off-limits during conflicts.

"How many more incidents like this need to take place before action is taken?" Noor said, urging the UN Security Council and Association of South East Asian Nations to take swift action.

ASEAN has led so far fruitless diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis in Myanmar. The group's leaders meet in Phnom Penh in November.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Vatican opens new embassy in Timor-Leste Vatican opens new embassy in Timor-Leste
Church groups help flood-hit Muslims in Pakistan Church groups help flood-hit Muslims in Pakistan
Ethnic minority Christians arrested in China Ethnic minority Christians arrested in China
Vietnam legionaries told to pursue evangelization Vietnam legionaries told to pursue evangelization
11 schoolchildren killed in Myanmar air strike: UNICEF 11 schoolchildren killed in Myanmar air strike: UNICEF
Man sets himself on fire near Japan PM's office Man sets himself on fire near Japan PM's office
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Its been powerful to watch people enunciate a theology of care for creation

"It’s been powerful to watch people enunciate a theology of care for creation"

An interview with Bill McKibben, one of the leading environmentalists in the United States

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.