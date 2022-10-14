11 school children dead in Cambodian ferry mishap

Officials say overcrowding and sharply rising water levels caused by heavy rains led to the disaster

People stand aboard a ferry as it travels across the Mekong river in Phnom Penh on Oct. 11, 2009, a day after an overloaded river ferry capsized in northeastern Cambodia. (Photo: AFP)

At least 10 school children, aged between 12 and 14, are dead and one other is missing after a ferry sank while crossing flooded waters around the Mekong River, southeast of Phnom Penh, police and rescuers said.

Police said 15 students were returning from English classes on the night of Oct. 13 and were about 50 meters from shore when the ferry sank. Two students and two boat operators were found alive while search and rescue operations were continuing.

The sinking occurred in Leuk Dek district, Kandal province, after students left school and boarded a boat for home in Koh Chamroeun village, on an islet, where some 300 families live.

Prime Minister Hun Sen sent his condolences to the bereaved families on Oct. 14.

“I call on the police and relevant authorities to continue the search for the victims of this tragedy, and urge them to support the families of the victims during this most difficult time,” Hun Sen said after appealing to those living along the river to be extra careful.

Officials said sharply rising water levels caused by heavy rains had led to the disaster and the number of people killed by floods in the current monsoon is approaching 40.

Police also said that complacency or overcrowding may have contributed to the tragedy and one media report said it is believed that the vessel was not carrying adequate floatation devices for its passengers.

“It’s heartbreaking, they lived just across the river from here. The search is ongoing and we’re just waiting for more reports,” one resident, who declined to be named, told UCA News.

Cambodia has been inundated with heavy rains amid long-range weather forecasts that the current monsoon will extend into December due to the La Nina weather phenomena.

The National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM) says floods have damaged more than 180,000 hectares of land and destroyed about 60,000 hectares of rice in 23 out of 25 provinces.

Some 112,760 families, or more than half a million people, have been left stranded and on Oct. 12, Hun Sen sacked Agriculture Minister Veng Sakhon after complaints from farmers’ groups that he had failed to adequately respond to the floods.

“I have ordered relevant officials to follow the guidelines,” he said in a letter to the NCDM, which also noted the adverse effects of climate change.

This included “strengthening the capacity for understanding disaster risk, paying attention to the danger signs, forecasting information and announcing advance information about incidents and the alarming levels of floods when accidents may occur.”

Earlier on Oct. 14, the National Assembly unanimously approved Dith Tina, a former secretary of state at the energy ministry, as the new agriculture minister.

