News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

11 killed in IS attack on Syria truffle hunters: monitor

Desert truffles can fetch high prices in a country battered by 13 years of war and a crushing economic crisis
A man stands looking at twisted metal wreckage left behind by heavy fighting, in the village of Baghouz in Syria's northern Deir Ezzor province, on March 24, 2021 where two years ago, the Islamic State Group (IS) made their last stand before being defeated.

A man stands looking at twisted metal wreckage left behind by heavy fighting, in the village of Baghouz in Syria's northern Deir Ezzor province, on March 24, 2021 where two years ago, the Islamic State Group (IS) made their last stand before being defeated. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Beirut
Published: March 25, 2024 04:44 AM GMT
Updated: March 25, 2024 04:56 AM GMT

An attack by the Islamic State group (IS) killed at least 11 people hunting desert truffles in northern Syria on March 24, a war monitor said, after the latest such incident.

Between February and April each year, hundreds of impoverished Syrians risk their lives to forage for the delicacy in the vast Syrian desert -- a known hideout for jihadists that is also littered with mines.

Desert truffles can fetch high prices in a country battered by 13 years of war and a crushing economic crisis.

"At least 11 people collecting truffles were killed when IS fighters detonated a bomb as their car passed in the desert of Raqa province in northern Syria," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

After the blast, the attackers opened fire, the Observatory added.

Residents were still searching for missing persons, said the Britain-based monitoring group with a network of sources inside Syria, noting that the jihadists kidnapped three other hunters.

IS took control of large swathes of Syria in 2014. A military campaign backed by a United States-led coalition led to the group's territorial defeat in March 2019 but remnants continue to hide in the desert and launch deadly attacks.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

The global jihadist group's reach spans beyond Syria, with IS claiming an attack Friday on a concert hall in the Russian capital, Moscow, that left 137 dead.

Earlier in March, 19 truffle collectors were killed in an area of Syria's Raqa, where IS extremists are present when their vehicle hit a mine, the Observatory said at the time.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Archbishop
Archbishop Andrews Thazhath of Trichur , India
Read More...
Archbishop
Apostolic Administrator Thomas Chung An-zu of Kinmen or Quemoy Islands and Matzu, Taiwan
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Paul Qinglu Meng of Hohhot, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Savarimuthu Arokiaraj of Tiruchirapalli , India
Read More...
Latest News
On Palm Sunday, pope prays people quell all hatred
On Palm Sunday, pope prays people quell all hatred
US bishops urge prayers during Holy Week for end to Israel-Hamas war
US bishops urge prayers during Holy Week for end to Israel-Hamas war
UN agency for Palestinians barred from N. Gaza aid deliveries
UN agency for Palestinians barred from N. Gaza aid deliveries
Myanmar youths start receiving conscription notices
Myanmar youths start receiving conscription notices
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.