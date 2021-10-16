11 Indonesian Islamic scouts drown in river tragedy

Updated: October 16, 2021 05:43 AM GMT
Rescuers work to evacuate scouts after 11 died in the Cileuleur River on Oct. 15. (Photo: AFP)
Eleven students have drowned and two more are in critical condition after a trekking accident in Indonesia, an official said.
Some 150 members of an Islamic scouts group, aged from 13 to 15, were walking along the Cileuleur River when 21 are thought to have attempted to ford the water on Oct. 15.
Nearby locals managed to pull 10 to safety, said Supriono — who, like many Indonesians, only has one name — an official with Bandung's search and rescue team.
"Two students ... are in a critical condition in the hospital, while 11 were found dead," he told AFP.
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the accident as well as working to ensure all on the trip have been accounted for.
The students were trekking and cleaning the riverbank despite official warnings from the national disaster mitigation agency.
River trekking is banned for children and teenagers during the rainy season, which starts in late November.
In February last year, 10 scouts died after they were swept away by a flash flood that also left nearly two dozen injured.
….as we enter the last months of 2021, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…