X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

11 Indonesian Islamic scouts drown in river tragedy

Two more are in critical condition after the accident on the Cileuleur River in Bandung

AFP, Jakarta

AFP, Jakarta

Published: October 16, 2021 05:36 AM GMT

Updated: October 16, 2021 05:43 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Pakistan refuses to criminalize forced conversions

Oct 14, 2021
2

Timor-Leste launches religious tourism association

Oct 14, 2021
3

Vietnam nuns inspired to serve others by French missionary

Oct 14, 2021
4

Days of darkness and light for the Catholic Church

Oct 15, 2021
5

Cambodia rejects poor ranking in 'rule of law' index

Oct 15, 2021
6

Magazine wants probe into Indian Catholic clergy

Oct 13, 2021
7

Myanmar military sets church ablaze in battle-ravaged Chin state

Oct 14, 2021
8

The 'complicated' case of transgender people in Pakistan

Oct 14, 2021
9

Vatican warns of use of cryptocurrency in migrant smuggling

Oct 15, 2021
10

Vietnamese priest takes God's love to remote Hmong villages

Oct 13, 2021
Support UCA News
11 Indonesian Islamic scouts drown in river tragedy

Rescuers work to evacuate scouts after 11 died in the Cileuleur River on Oct. 15. (Photo: AFP)

Eleven students have drowned and two more are in critical condition after a trekking accident in Indonesia, an official said.

Some 150 members of an Islamic scouts group, aged from 13 to 15, were walking along the Cileuleur River when 21 are thought to have attempted to ford the water on Oct. 15.

Nearby locals managed to pull 10 to safety, said Supriono — who, like many Indonesians, only has one name — an official with Bandung's search and rescue team.

"Two students ... are in a critical condition in the hospital, while 11 were found dead," he told AFP.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the accident as well as working to ensure all on the trip have been accounted for.

The students were trekking and cleaning the riverbank despite official warnings from the national disaster mitigation agency.

River trekking is banned for children and teenagers during the rainy season, which starts in late November.

In February last year, 10 scouts died after they were swept away by a flash flood that also left nearly two dozen injured.

Related News
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Support Us

Latest News

UN nuncio denounces weapons of mass destruction
Oct 16, 2021
Pope plans day of prayer with the poor in Assisi
Oct 16, 2021
Vatican publishes regulations for promoters of sainthood causes
Oct 16, 2021
First Hmong priest ordained in Vietnam
Oct 16, 2021
11 Indonesian Islamic scouts drown in river tragedy
Oct 16, 2021
India fears Taliban victory will embolden Kashmir militants
Oct 16, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Days of darkness and light for the Catholic Church
Oct 15, 2021
India-China border conflict risks spiraling out of control
Oct 15, 2021
The road to Glasgow must not be a dead end
Oct 13, 2021
Rise of Christianity is a blessing for Nepal
Oct 12, 2021
Speaking truth to power wins Nobel recognition
Oct 11, 2021

Features

Church promotes harmony during Hindu festival in Bangladesh
Oct 15, 2021
Young Thais resort to desperate measures to protest unjust law
Oct 14, 2021
The 'complicated' case of transgender people in Pakistan
Oct 14, 2021
Vietnam nuns inspired to serve others by French missionary
Oct 14, 2021
Desperate Indians sell family gold to survive Covid cash crunch
Oct 13, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The Plenary Council Restoring the Third Rite

The Plenary Council: Restoring the Third Rite
Scrapping the Color Code

Scrapping the Color Code
Shafts of light

Shafts of light
Church shamed again by the crimes of abuse

Church shamed again by the crimes of abuse
Not of this age

Not of this age
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.