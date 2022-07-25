News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

China

101 baptisms mark Beijing cathedral's reopening

Immaculate Conception of Our Lady Cathedral in Chinese capital was closed for six months due to Covid-19

A Chinese boy walks down the aisle during a Mass at a Catholic church in a village near Beijing on Holy Saturday, April 3.

A Chinese boy walks down the aisle during a Mass at a Catholic church in a village near Beijing on Holy Saturday, April 3. (Photo: Jade Gao/AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: July 25, 2022 07:58 AM GMT

Updated: July 25, 2022 09:45 AM GMT

The Archdiocese of Beijing has marked the reopening of the cathedral church after a six months closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic by baptizing 101 new Catholics.

Archbishop Joseph Li Shan of Beijing led the reopening ceremony of the Immaculate Conception of Our Lady Cathedral on July 16. In the evening, Archbishop Li baptized the new Catholics, mostly adults, and also administered other sacraments including Communion and Confirmation, Fides news agency reported.

Hundreds of Catholics, both young and old, lined up in front of the cathedral gate in the morning, visibly enthusiastic to resume spiritual, liturgical and pastoral activities as the government eased Covid-19 regulations.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Many Catholics took time to pray in front of the grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes at the church in China's capital before entering the cathedral itself.

The cathedral complex, with the church, the courtyard and the sacristy, were again filled with prayers, spiritual songs, smiles and "noise" of the children.

Emotion and joy were evident on their faces and those of the community, but also on those of the catechists, priests, nuns and lay volunteers who accompanied them on their journey of faith during the pandemic, overcoming a thousand difficulties, Fides reported.

"State-sponsored persecution and bullying of Christians have intensified" 

Archbishop Li reminded the faithful to live the gifts of baptism in their lives.

"Through baptism, you are children of light, through confirmation you are sent by Christ. Baptism is not a mere ritual, but an interior conversion. Live an authentic life of faith now, put on a new spirit and a new identity, which is Christian ... you shall be the light of the world and the salt of the earth, incarnating Christ and bearing witness to our Lord with love and works".

The prelate also pointed out that as Christians they must be ready to give witness of faith amid difficult situations.

"Those who sow with tears will reap with songs of joy. Those who go out weeping, carrying seed to sow, will return with songs of joy, carrying sheaves with them," the prelate said, referring to Psalm 126.

The new baptisms in Beijing have reportedly enthralled the local Catholic community at a time when the state-sponsored persecution and bullying of Christians have intensified as the Chinese Communist Party escalates a crackdown on religions in the country.

Catholic bishops have been arrested and remain imprisoned in secret locations.  

Meanwhile, Father Joseph Zhao, the parish priest, thanked all those who followed the long journey of faith and asked everyone to continue to protect these "new seedlings" of the community so that they can grow together in the Church on the path of synodality.

It is believed that Nestorian missionaries brought the Christian faith to China after their arrival in the then-Chinese capital of Chang’an (Xi’an) during the rule of the Tang dynasty in 635 AD.

Franciscan friar Giovanni da Montecorvino arrived in Beijing in 1293 and established the first Catholic mission in China. The Russian Orthodox Church made forays into China in 1715 and Protestants in 1807.

The Chinese Academy of Social Sciences reported in 2010 that China had 13 million Protestant Christians.

The Holy Spirit Study Center of Hong Kong diocese estimated in 2012 that China has about 12 million Catholics.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Southeast Asian MPs slam Myanmar executions Southeast Asian MPs slam Myanmar executions
Indian poor look with hope to their new president Indian poor look with hope to their new president
Sri Lanka's brutal assault on protestors, media condemned Sri Lanka's brutal assault on protestors, media condemned
Indonesian prelate amends statement on Komodo Park Indonesian prelate amends statement on Komodo Park
Three killed in shooting at Jesuit university in Manila Three killed in shooting at Jesuit university in Manila
101 baptisms mark Beijing cathedral's reopening 101 baptisms mark Beijing cathedral's reopening
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Act in love to whoever it may be in whatever religion

Act in love to whoever it may be, in whatever religion

A Christian Brother's reflection to help us understand that solutions to knotty situations about religion can be found in love, never with alienation

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.