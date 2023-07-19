News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

1 dead, hundreds injured in Bangladesh political clashes

The opposition, dozens of smaller allies are protesting throughout the country to demand Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster

1 dead, hundreds injured in Bangladesh political clashes

Bangladesh Nationalist party (BNP) activists stand near a motorbike set alight during a protest march to demand the resignation of the ruling government in Dhaka on July 18. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Dhaka

By AFP, Dhaka

Published: July 19, 2023 05:06 AM GMT

Updated: July 19, 2023 05:10 AM GMT

At least one opposition activist died and hundreds were injured in clashes across Bangladesh Tuesday as tens of thousands demanded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster, the first fatality ahead of elections expected in January.

Hasina's Awami League has ruled the world's eighth most populous country since 2009 and has been accused of human rights abuses and corruption.

The opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party and dozens of smaller allies have called protests throughout the country to demand Hasina step down and the polls take place under a neutral caretaker government.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The BNP said its marches came under attack in the capital Dhaka and at least 16 other places on Tuesday.

"Sajib Hossain, one of our activists, was hacked and shot dead by members of student wing of the ruling party" in Laxmipur, BNP spokesman Zahir Uddin Swapan told AFP.

He accused police of opening fire with shotguns at hundreds of BNP supporters in the southern coastal district, leaving at least 200 people injured.

Joynal Abedin, a doctor at the state-run Laxmipur Sadar Hospital, confirmed one person was killed and at least 50 were injured.

"We have to conduct post-mortem to know what caused the death," he said.

A police inspector said they were not sure the death was a result of clashes between the opposition and the ruling party.

National police spokesman Monzur Rahman refused to comment on the nationwide violence.

Western governments have expressed concern over the political climate in Bangladesh, where Hasina's party dominates the legislature.

Her security forces are accused of detaining tens of thousands of opposition activists, killing hundreds in extrajudicial encounters and disappearing hundreds of leaders and supporters.

The elite Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) security force and seven of its senior officers were sanctioned by Washington in 2021 in response to those alleged rights abuses.

Washington has called for a free and fair election and two senior State Department representatives met with local officials in Dhaka last week.

Last week around 50,000 people attended a rally in Dhaka, which dispersed without incident.

The next general election is due before the current parliament's term expires in late January.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Korean artists display work based on pope’s 'Laudato Si’ Korean artists display work based on pope’s 'Laudato Si’
Activist accuses China of stopping asylum attempt Activist accuses China of stopping asylum attempt
Pope Francis visits summer camp for kids of Vatican employees Pope Francis visits summer camp for kids of Vatican employees
Diocese of Ogdensburg, N.Y., files for bankruptcy Diocese of Ogdensburg, N.Y., files for bankruptcy
Mongolia trip shows pope's love for 'every single faithful' Mongolia trip shows pope's love for 'every single faithful'
Beijing appoints HK national security commissioner Beijing appoints HK national security commissioner
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Wuchang

Diocese of Wuchang

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Wuchang is a diocese located in the city of Wuchang in

Read more
Diocese of Itanagar

Diocese of Itanagar

In a land area of 52,283 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers 10 civil districts in western Arunachal

Read more
Diocese of Meixian

Diocese of Meixian

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Meixian/Kayíng/Meizhou is a diocese of the Catholic

Read more
Diocese of Dibrugarh

Diocese of Dibrugarh

In a land area of 16, 192 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Tinsukia, Dibrugarh,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.